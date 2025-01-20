iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

18.71
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.17

Op profit growth

9.93

EBIT growth

10.34

Net profit growth

19.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.75

5.98

EBIT margin

4.64

5.82

Net profit margin

2.26

2.61

RoCE

11

RoNW

2.9

RoA

1.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.39

2

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.19

1.79

Book value per share

21.81

19.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.15

1.91

P/CEPS

2.34

2.13

P/B

0.23

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

35.58

28.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.84

-27.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.96

Inventory days

131.23

Creditor days

-2.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.07

-2.79

Net debt / equity

1.27

0.96

Net debt / op. profit

5.51

4.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.74

-87.98

Employee costs

-1.2

-1.63

Other costs

-5.28

-4.39

