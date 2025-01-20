Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.17
Op profit growth
9.93
EBIT growth
10.34
Net profit growth
19.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.75
5.98
EBIT margin
4.64
5.82
Net profit margin
2.26
2.61
RoCE
11
RoNW
2.9
RoA
1.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.39
2
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.19
1.79
Book value per share
21.81
19.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.15
1.91
P/CEPS
2.34
2.13
P/B
0.23
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
35.58
28.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.84
-27.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.96
Inventory days
131.23
Creditor days
-2.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.07
-2.79
Net debt / equity
1.27
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
5.51
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.74
-87.98
Employee costs
-1.2
-1.63
Other costs
-5.28
-4.39
