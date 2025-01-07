iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.05
(-0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

72.46

62.3

yoy growth (%)

16.3

Raw materials

-60.95

-53.71

As % of sales

84.11

86.21

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.49

As % of sales

2.13

2.4

Other costs

-5.94

-2.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.2

4.8

Operating profit

4.01

4.09

OPM

5.54

6.57

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

Interest expense

-1.11

-1.14

Other income

1.22

0.78

Profit before tax

3.94

3.55

Taxes

-1.1

-0.98

Tax rate

-28.01

-27.75

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

2.83

2.56

Exceptional items

0

-0.11

Net profit

2.83

2.45

yoy growth (%)

15.69

NPM

3.91

3.93

