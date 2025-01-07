Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
72.46
62.3
yoy growth (%)
16.3
Raw materials
-60.95
-53.71
As % of sales
84.11
86.21
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.49
As % of sales
2.13
2.4
Other costs
-5.94
-2.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.2
4.8
Operating profit
4.01
4.09
OPM
5.54
6.57
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
Interest expense
-1.11
-1.14
Other income
1.22
0.78
Profit before tax
3.94
3.55
Taxes
-1.1
-0.98
Tax rate
-28.01
-27.75
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
2.83
2.56
Exceptional items
0
-0.11
Net profit
2.83
2.45
yoy growth (%)
15.69
NPM
3.91
3.93
