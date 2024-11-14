Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. approval of Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th Sep (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 20, 2024 related to corporate gurantees and releted matters

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. for approval of quarterly and yearly standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31-03-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024