Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

17.64
(2.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Shreeoswal Seeds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. approval of Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th Sep (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 20, 2024 related to corporate gurantees and releted matters
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. for approval of quarterly and yearly standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31-03-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

