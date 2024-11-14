|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. approval of Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th Sep (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 20, 2024 related to corporate gurantees and releted matters
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. for approval of quarterly and yearly standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31-03-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
