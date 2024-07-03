Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Summary

ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 29, 2002. M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals, was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited on December 01, 2017.ShreeOswal Seeds, an ISO 22000:2005 certified Company is engaged in the business of production, processing and sale of different kind of agricultural seeds, maize and soyabean. Production, processing and sale of agricultural seed began in the year 2002 by the promoters Sanjay Kumar Baigani and Anil Kumar Nahata, as a partnership concern by the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals. By gaining an insight of the industry coupled with an foreseeing growth opportunity, the promoters converted partnership concern into public limited Company in the year 2017. The Company processes various kinds of seeds at its processing unit which is located at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company processes 5 varieties of wheat seed, 5 varieties of soya bean seed, 3 varieties of Mustard seed, 1 variety of black gram, 1 variety of corn seeds and 1 Variety of isabgol/psyllium. The Products are marketed under the brand name of OSWAL. The Company has a diversified customer base covering states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab.The Company came up with a Public Offer by allotting a Fresh Issue of 45,76,000 Equity Shares to the public.