Libas Consumer Products Ltd Share Price

16.14
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.55
  • Day's High16.7
  • 52 Wk High27.35
  • Prev. Close16.55
  • Day's Low16.06
  • 52 Wk Low 15.25
  • Turnover (lac)5.85
  • P/E12.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.9
  • EPS1.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.52
  • Div. Yield0
Libas Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

16.55

Prev. Close

16.55

Turnover(Lac.)

5.85

Day's High

16.7

Day's Low

16.06

52 Week's High

27.35

52 Week's Low

15.25

Book Value

19.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.52

P/E

12.73

EPS

1.3

Divi. Yield

0

Libas Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Libas Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Libas Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.70%

Non-Promoter- 69.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Libas Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.34

26.34

17.64

12.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.63

25.53

14.92

17.9

Net Worth

51.97

51.87

32.56

30.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.99

33.21

51.76

44.08

yoy growth (%)

5.35

-35.83

17.43

82.91

Raw materials

-27.67

-24.93

-38.51

-31.38

As % of sales

79.08

75.05

74.4

71.2

Employee costs

-0.64

-2.03

-2.08

-1.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.66

0.27

4.93

4.07

Depreciation

-1.39

-0.46

-0.53

-0.26

Tax paid

0.02

-0.08

-1.39

-1.16

Working capital

4.7

-3.81

6.96

1.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.35

-35.83

17.43

82.91

Op profit growth

316.22

-80.36

30.82

100.23

EBIT growth

115.32

-65.78

14.35

118.3

Net profit growth

-1,000.39

-94.89

21.71

180.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

74.29

81.35

85.19

54.08

65.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.29

81.35

85.19

54.08

65.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.06

0.71

0.4

0.54

1.07

Libas Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Libas Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Reshma Riyaz Ganji

Chairman & CFO

Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura

Whole-time Director

Riyaz Eqbal Ganji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nita Mishra

Independent Director

Ashish Anil Dubey

Independent Director

Rishi Sharma

Independent Director

Kalpana Kumari

Independent Director

Pooja Hindia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Libas Consumer Products Ltd

Summary

Libas Consumer Products Limited was incorporated as Libas Designs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 10, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 20, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and consequently the name was changed to Libas Designs Limited and thereafter, to Libas Consumer Products Limited on November 20, 2020. The Company opened first store under the brand name of Libas Riyaz Ganji in Mumbai in year 2005 and later on a second store in Mumbai in 2010; opened two more stores in 2013 in Mumbai; opened another store in Pune in 2016.In December 2016, the Company made a public issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 13.6 Crores. The Company is engaged mainly in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments and other products through customization. The Company has varieties of products namely Mens wear - Sherwani, Suits, Indo-Western Wears, Nehru Jacket & Pants, Women Wear - Sarees, Suits, Lehenga, Gowns &Anarkalis and Accessories - Jewellery, Belts, Mojaris, Cufflinks & Safa. In Ludhiana, Company also provides beauty services. The Company offers 50% off on custom wedding wear. The Company is a game changer when it comes to Custom Made Indian Ethnic Outfits especially Wedding Wear. Customers can buy their choice products without lift
Company FAQs

What is the Libas Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Libas Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is ₹42.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is 12.73 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libas Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹27.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Libas Consumer Products Ltd?

Libas Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.50%, 3 Years at -17.69%, 1 Year at -12.66%, 6 Month at -8.11%, 3 Month at -13.08% and 1 Month at -5.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Libas Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.30 %

