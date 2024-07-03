Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹16.55
Prev. Close₹16.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.85
Day's High₹16.7
Day's Low₹16.06
52 Week's High₹27.35
52 Week's Low₹15.25
Book Value₹19.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.52
P/E12.73
EPS1.3
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.34
26.34
17.64
12.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.63
25.53
14.92
17.9
Net Worth
51.97
51.87
32.56
30.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.99
33.21
51.76
44.08
yoy growth (%)
5.35
-35.83
17.43
82.91
Raw materials
-27.67
-24.93
-38.51
-31.38
As % of sales
79.08
75.05
74.4
71.2
Employee costs
-0.64
-2.03
-2.08
-1.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.66
0.27
4.93
4.07
Depreciation
-1.39
-0.46
-0.53
-0.26
Tax paid
0.02
-0.08
-1.39
-1.16
Working capital
4.7
-3.81
6.96
1.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.35
-35.83
17.43
82.91
Op profit growth
316.22
-80.36
30.82
100.23
EBIT growth
115.32
-65.78
14.35
118.3
Net profit growth
-1,000.39
-94.89
21.71
180.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
74.29
81.35
85.19
54.08
65.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.29
81.35
85.19
54.08
65.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.06
0.71
0.4
0.54
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Reshma Riyaz Ganji
Chairman & CFO
Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura
Whole-time Director
Riyaz Eqbal Ganji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nita Mishra
Independent Director
Ashish Anil Dubey
Independent Director
Rishi Sharma
Independent Director
Kalpana Kumari
Independent Director
Pooja Hindia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Libas Consumer Products Ltd
Summary
Libas Consumer Products Limited was incorporated as Libas Designs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 10, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 20, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and consequently the name was changed to Libas Designs Limited and thereafter, to Libas Consumer Products Limited on November 20, 2020. The Company opened first store under the brand name of Libas Riyaz Ganji in Mumbai in year 2005 and later on a second store in Mumbai in 2010; opened two more stores in 2013 in Mumbai; opened another store in Pune in 2016.In December 2016, the Company made a public issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 13.6 Crores. The Company is engaged mainly in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments and other products through customization. The Company has varieties of products namely Mens wear - Sherwani, Suits, Indo-Western Wears, Nehru Jacket & Pants, Women Wear - Sarees, Suits, Lehenga, Gowns &Anarkalis and Accessories - Jewellery, Belts, Mojaris, Cufflinks & Safa. In Ludhiana, Company also provides beauty services. The Company offers 50% off on custom wedding wear. The Company is a game changer when it comes to Custom Made Indian Ethnic Outfits especially Wedding Wear. Customers can buy their choice products without lift
Read More
The Libas Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is ₹42.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is 12.73 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libas Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹27.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Libas Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.50%, 3 Years at -17.69%, 1 Year at -12.66%, 6 Month at -8.11%, 3 Month at -13.08% and 1 Month at -5.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.