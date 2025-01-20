Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.02
3.16
43.32
Op profit growth
14.06
-40.65
70.89
EBIT growth
-15.21
-27.71
50.64
Net profit growth
-126.86
-23.92
96.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.75
8.55
14.86
12.46
EBIT margin
10.18
9.96
14.22
13.53
Net profit margin
-2.15
6.66
9.03
6.6
RoCE
9.98
13.04
22.58
RoNW
-0.76
3.22
5.55
RoA
-0.52
2.18
3.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.95
3.94
5.07
3.88
Dividend per share
0.1
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.08
3.16
4.56
3.52
Book value per share
30.53
31.61
25.35
30.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
-35.11
7.3
7.24
12.45
P/CEPS
-15.98
9.1
8.04
13.7
P/B
1.09
0.91
1.44
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
10.83
9.52
8.13
15.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.71
-2.02
-19.63
-28.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
135.66
96.4
95
Inventory days
161.74
138.8
136.63
Creditor days
-37.63
-20.91
-34.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.31
-3.14
-4.77
-3.15
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.3
0.48
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
1.82
2.11
1.48
1.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.65
-79.32
-75.3
-71.2
Employee costs
-2.25
-3.5
-3.39
-4.35
Other costs
-5.33
-8.61
-6.43
-11.98
