Libas Consumer Products Ltd Key Ratios

16.2
(1.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.02

3.16

43.32

Op profit growth

14.06

-40.65

70.89

EBIT growth

-15.21

-27.71

50.64

Net profit growth

-126.86

-23.92

96.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.75

8.55

14.86

12.46

EBIT margin

10.18

9.96

14.22

13.53

Net profit margin

-2.15

6.66

9.03

6.6

RoCE

9.98

13.04

22.58

RoNW

-0.76

3.22

5.55

RoA

-0.52

2.18

3.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.95

3.94

5.07

3.88

Dividend per share

0.1

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.08

3.16

4.56

3.52

Book value per share

30.53

31.61

25.35

30.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

-35.11

7.3

7.24

12.45

P/CEPS

-15.98

9.1

8.04

13.7

P/B

1.09

0.91

1.44

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

10.83

9.52

8.13

15.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.71

-2.02

-19.63

-28.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

135.66

96.4

95

Inventory days

161.74

138.8

136.63

Creditor days

-37.63

-20.91

-34.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.31

-3.14

-4.77

-3.15

Net debt / equity

0.31

0.3

0.48

0.48

Net debt / op. profit

1.82

2.11

1.48

1.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.65

-79.32

-75.3

-71.2

Employee costs

-2.25

-3.5

-3.39

-4.35

Other costs

-5.33

-8.61

-6.43

-11.98

