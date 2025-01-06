iifl-logo-icon 1
Libas Consumer Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.14
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025

Libas Consumer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.66

0.27

4.93

4.07

Depreciation

-1.39

-0.46

-0.53

-0.26

Tax paid

0.02

-0.08

-1.39

-1.16

Working capital

4.7

-3.81

6.96

1.74

Other operating items

Operating

6.01

-4.09

9.96

4.38

Capital expenditure

-0.16

6.13

0.64

1.7

Free cash flow

5.85

2.03

10.6

6.08

Equity raised

39.1

35.5

30.63

25.07

Investing

-0.15

-0.14

0.25

0.15

Financing

34.02

0.1

3.87

1.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

78.82

37.51

45.36

32.73

