Libas Consumer Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.66
0.27
4.93
4.07
Depreciation
-1.39
-0.46
-0.53
-0.26
Tax paid
0.02
-0.08
-1.39
-1.16
Working capital
4.7
-3.81
6.96
1.74
Other operating items
Operating
6.01
-4.09
9.96
4.38
Capital expenditure
-0.16
6.13
0.64
1.7
Free cash flow
5.85
2.03
10.6
6.08
Equity raised
39.1
35.5
30.63
25.07
Investing
-0.15
-0.14
0.25
0.15
Financing
34.02
0.1
3.87
1.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
78.82
37.51
45.36
32.73
