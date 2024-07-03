Libas Consumer Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
51.85
58.96
60.8
28.07
54.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.85
58.96
60.8
28.07
54.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0
0.02
0.39
1.05
Total Income
51.87
58.96
60.82
28.46
55.22
Total Expenditure
49.93
51.44
49.36
28.59
45.37
PBIDT
1.94
7.52
11.47
-0.13
9.86
Interest
0.68
1.15
1.57
1.81
1.88
PBDT
1.26
6.38
9.9
-1.94
7.98
Depreciation
0.14
0.27
0.76
1.02
1.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.42
0.85
0
1.71
Deferred Tax
0
-0.35
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.12
6.04
8.29
-2.96
4.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.12
6.04
8.29
-2.96
4.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-4.32
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.12
6.04
8.29
1.36
4.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.54
2.74
4.7
-2.42
3.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.34
17.64
17.64
12.25
12.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.74
12.75
18.86
-0.46
18.2
PBDTM(%)
2.43
10.82
16.28
-6.91
14.73
PATM(%)
2.16
10.24
13.63
-10.54
8.99
