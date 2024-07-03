iifl-logo-icon 1
Libas Consumer Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.01
(0.06%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

51.85

58.96

60.8

28.07

54.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.85

58.96

60.8

28.07

54.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0

0.02

0.39

1.05

Total Income

51.87

58.96

60.82

28.46

55.22

Total Expenditure

49.93

51.44

49.36

28.59

45.37

PBIDT

1.94

7.52

11.47

-0.13

9.86

Interest

0.68

1.15

1.57

1.81

1.88

PBDT

1.26

6.38

9.9

-1.94

7.98

Depreciation

0.14

0.27

0.76

1.02

1.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.42

0.85

0

1.71

Deferred Tax

0

-0.35

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.12

6.04

8.29

-2.96

4.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.12

6.04

8.29

-2.96

4.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-4.32

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.12

6.04

8.29

1.36

4.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.54

2.74

4.7

-2.42

3.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.34

17.64

17.64

12.25

12.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.74

12.75

18.86

-0.46

18.2

PBDTM(%)

2.43

10.82

16.28

-6.91

14.73

PATM(%)

2.16

10.24

13.63

-10.54

8.99

