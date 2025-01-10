Libas Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.34
26.34
17.64
12.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.63
25.53
14.92
17.9
Net Worth
51.97
51.87
32.56
30.15
Minority Interest
Debt
14.74
9.88
9.68
17.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.07
0.18
0.07
Total Liabilities
66.78
61.82
42.42
48.13
Fixed Assets
1.15
1.34
1.49
3.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.71
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.17
0
0
Networking Capital
58.03
52.54
39.61
38.52
Inventories
20.79
29.16
29.08
21
Inventory Days
219.02
Sundry Debtors
25.77
17.99
17.06
19.76
Debtor Days
206.09
Other Current Assets
16.95
16.46
9.09
7.87
Sundry Creditors
-3.84
-9.2
-12.61
-5.96
Creditor Days
62.16
Other Current Liabilities
-1.64
-1.87
-3.01
-4.15
Cash
6.82
7.06
0.72
5.51
Total Assets
66.79
61.82
42.44
48.12
