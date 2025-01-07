Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.99
33.21
51.76
44.08
yoy growth (%)
5.35
-35.83
17.43
82.91
Raw materials
-27.67
-24.93
-38.51
-31.38
As % of sales
79.08
75.05
74.4
71.2
Employee costs
-0.64
-2.03
-2.08
-1.91
As % of sales
1.83
6.11
4.02
4.35
Other costs
-0.8
-4.84
-3.97
-5.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.29
14.58
7.68
11.98
Operating profit
5.87
1.41
7.18
5.49
OPM
16.78
4.24
13.88
12.46
Depreciation
-1.39
-0.46
-0.53
-0.26
Interest expense
-2.35
-2.06
-1.88
-1.89
Other income
0.54
1.39
0.16
0.73
Profit before tax
2.66
0.27
4.93
4.07
Taxes
0.02
-0.08
-1.39
-1.16
Tax rate
0.83
-33.15
-28.24
-28.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.69
0.18
3.54
2.91
Exceptional items
-4.31
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.62
0.18
3.54
2.91
yoy growth (%)
-1,000.39
-94.89
21.71
180.36
NPM
-4.65
0.54
6.84
6.6
