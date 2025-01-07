iifl-logo-icon 1
Libas Consumer Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.95
(-1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.99

33.21

51.76

44.08

yoy growth (%)

5.35

-35.83

17.43

82.91

Raw materials

-27.67

-24.93

-38.51

-31.38

As % of sales

79.08

75.05

74.4

71.2

Employee costs

-0.64

-2.03

-2.08

-1.91

As % of sales

1.83

6.11

4.02

4.35

Other costs

-0.8

-4.84

-3.97

-5.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.29

14.58

7.68

11.98

Operating profit

5.87

1.41

7.18

5.49

OPM

16.78

4.24

13.88

12.46

Depreciation

-1.39

-0.46

-0.53

-0.26

Interest expense

-2.35

-2.06

-1.88

-1.89

Other income

0.54

1.39

0.16

0.73

Profit before tax

2.66

0.27

4.93

4.07

Taxes

0.02

-0.08

-1.39

-1.16

Tax rate

0.83

-33.15

-28.24

-28.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.69

0.18

3.54

2.91

Exceptional items

-4.31

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.62

0.18

3.54

2.91

yoy growth (%)

-1,000.39

-94.89

21.71

180.36

NPM

-4.65

0.54

6.84

6.6

