Independent Auditors Report on the Annual Audited Financial Results of Libas Consumer Products Limited (Formally known as Libas Designs Limited) for the quarter ended and year ended on 31st March, 2024 of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

To

The Board of Directors

Libas Consumer Products Limited (Formally known as Libas Designs Limited). Andheri West, Mumbai.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of financial results of Libas Consumer Products Limited (Formally known as Libas Designs Limited) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the year to date period from 01st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 attached herewith being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations") including relevant circulars issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from time to time.

a) Qualified Opinion on Annual Standalone Financial Results

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these standalone financial results:

i. Presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. Give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement Principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit/loss and other Comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as well as the year to date results for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. b) Conclusion on audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

With respect to the standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, based on our review conducted as stated in paragraph (b) of Auditors responsibilities section below, except for the information mentioned in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, nothing has observed which has drawn our attention that causes us to believe that the standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, is not prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement and principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed or it may contains any material misstatement.

Basis for Qualified Opinion on the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024

? The process of inventory management adopted by the company is not satisfactory and does not facilitate identification of old or obsolete stock. The company is holding very old stocks, we are unable to verify the ageing of stocks due to lack of relevant data, however these stocks are over 3-4 years old which we believe may not be saleable. Total value of such stock of Garment and Fabric, not written off in our estimation is Rs 1014.84 Lakhs, stocks to this extent is overstated in the balance sheet and Profits to this extent is overstated in the books.

? Loan agreements for Short Term Loans and Advances given to various parties for a total amount of Rs 1509.38 lakhs were not provided. Out of these loans given, certain parties amounting Rs, 483.06 lakhs, balances have not changed and there has been no receipts from these parties in last 2 financial years. . In the absence of any agreement and balance confirmations from these parties and in view of no receipts from these parties in past 2 years, we are of the opinion that loans and advances aggregating Rs 483.06 lakhs may not be recoverable by the company.

? Management has written off Rs. 15.88 lakhs of receivables during the current financial year. Out of the remaining debtors, debtors amounting to Rs 149.14 lakhs has nil recoveries or any movement in last over 2 financial years. In our opinion, recoverability of these receivables appears doubtful. Profit to this extent is overstated in the books.

? Management has written off Sundry Creditors amounting to Rs. 701.04 lakhs in the current financial year as those amounts were pending for over 3 years. Management has decided that these amounts are not payable and the board has decided to write off these payables. For the remaining creditors amounting to Rs 384.18 lakhs, contact details and address of parties are not provided for independent Balance confirmations by us. We are unable to establish these liabilities in the absence of relevant documents and confirmations.

? Internal Control Processes are not commensurate with the size of the business.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly as well as year to date financial results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and Significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

Other matters may be noted as below:

? GST Annual Return 9 and 9C FY 2022-23 is not filed till date of this report.

? We draw attention to the note no. ‘f of the standalone Financial results wherein the undisputed income tax liability of Rs.2.91 Lakhs for FY 2017-18 are unpaid as on date of this report.

? We draw attention to the note no. ‘e of the standalone financial results wherein the undisputed tax liability in relation to TDS on purchase for the F.Y. 2022-23 unpaid as on date amounting to Rs 1.32 Lakhs.

? We draw attention to the note no. ‘g to ‘j of the standalone financial results wherein the undisputed tax liability in relation to below items are unpaid as on date of this report and overdue for more than 6 months as on 31st March 2024.

o g. Professional Tax for Rs 2.78 lakhs o h. TCS Collected from parties for Rs 1.50 lakhs o i. GST Liability for Rs 2.79 lakhs o j. TDS on sales for Rs 0.82 lakhs.

? We draw attention to the note no. ‘k of the standalone financial results wherein the legal cases filed against the company pending as on date of this report.

The financial results include the results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024, being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published figures up to the 3rd Quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.