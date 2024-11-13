Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters LIBAS : 19-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 19, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Libas Consumer Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024 inter alia to approve:1. Appointment of Ms. Bhumisha Dadwani (DIN: 10555283) as an additional Independent Director of the company;2. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee;3. any other item with the permission of Chairman. Libas Consumer Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Bhumisha Dadwani as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Libas Consumer Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters LIBAS : 01-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 01, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) This is to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of Libas Consumer Products Limited ( the company ) held today i.e. Saturday, June 1, 2024 has approved, inter alia, the following matters:1. Audited Annual financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024;2. Audit Report issued by M/s Choudhary Choudhary & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with modified opinion. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 inter alia to approve:1. Shifting of registered office within the city of local limit in Mumbai;2. any other item with the permission of Chairman. Libas Consumer Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company from 401, 4th Floor, Crecent Royale, Off New Link Road Lokhanwala Complex, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053 to Aapki Industrial Premises Coop Spc. Ltd., Unit No. 62, Masrani Lane, Sidhpura Ind Estate, Halav Pool, Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070 with effect from May 9, 2024. Pursuant to Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Libas Consumer Products Limited held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 has approved:1. Shifting of registered office from 401, 4th Floor, Crecent Royale, Off New Link Road Lokhanwala Complex, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053 to Aapki Industrial Premises Coop Spc. Ltd., Unit No. 62, Masrani Lane, Sidhpura Ind Estate, Halav Pool, Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070 with effect from May 9, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024