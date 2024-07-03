Libas Consumer Products Ltd Summary

Libas Consumer Products Limited was incorporated as Libas Designs Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 10, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 20, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and consequently the name was changed to Libas Designs Limited and thereafter, to Libas Consumer Products Limited on November 20, 2020. The Company opened first store under the brand name of Libas Riyaz Ganji in Mumbai in year 2005 and later on a second store in Mumbai in 2010; opened two more stores in 2013 in Mumbai; opened another store in Pune in 2016.In December 2016, the Company made a public issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 13.6 Crores. The Company is engaged mainly in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments and other products through customization. The Company has varieties of products namely Mens wear - Sherwani, Suits, Indo-Western Wears, Nehru Jacket & Pants, Women Wear - Sarees, Suits, Lehenga, Gowns &Anarkalis and Accessories - Jewellery, Belts, Mojaris, Cufflinks & Safa. In Ludhiana, Company also provides beauty services. The Company offers 50% off on custom wedding wear. The Company is a game changer when it comes to Custom Made Indian Ethnic Outfits especially Wedding Wear. Customers can buy their choice products without lifting a finger. The Company offer Life Changing designer clothes to customers.The Companys brand, Riyaz Ganji Libas is an established label in Tinsel Town. The Companys Mumbai production facility have a capacity of 35000 to 40000 pieces. Apart from own retail stores, Shoppers Stop and select online websites are the Companys retail partners. Accordingly, fashion is a famous aesthetic expression, especially in clothing, lifestyle and accessories. Most people opt for apparel that reflects their personality. Therefore, design clothes that are functional and aesthetically pleasing are necessary to meet the demands of every individual.