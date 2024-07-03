Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹276.9
Prev. Close₹271.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.08
Day's High₹276.9
Day's Low₹251
52 Week's High₹323
52 Week's Low₹200.53
Book Value₹177.16
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)800
P/E15.32
EPS17.65
Divi. Yield1.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.62
15.62
15.62
14.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.66
468.88
409.17
325.67
Net Worth
527.28
484.5
424.79
340.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
698.53
797.26
700.7
651.71
yoy growth (%)
-12.38
13.78
7.51
15.16
Raw materials
-476.47
-583.7
-483.18
-472.4
As % of sales
68.21
73.21
68.95
72.48
Employee costs
-41.98
-43.3
-41.25
-37.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.26
33.03
36.17
28.13
Depreciation
-17.72
-13.34
-14.71
-11.78
Tax paid
-7.65
0.46
-13.15
-9.15
Working capital
-38.73
34.35
42.51
-8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.38
13.78
7.51
15.16
Op profit growth
13.68
-10.91
25.88
-16.63
EBIT growth
-0.68
-4.68
31.2
-19.66
Net profit growth
-32.49
45.49
21.26
-17.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,375.35
1,446.57
1,158.97
698.78
799.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,375.35
1,446.57
1,158.97
698.78
799.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.69
3.05
3.09
8.07
10.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K K Sardana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aman Setia
Director (Finance) & CFO
M G Sharma
Independent Director
Ranbir Singh Seehra
Chairperson
Manjoo Sardana
Independent Director
Vikas Uppal
Non Executive Director
Shalini chablani
Independent Director
Tarsem Singh Lally
Independent Director
Suresh Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 TPD by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate facility in 1982.The Company is an Agro-Processing Industry manufacturing starch & its derivatives i.e Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol, Modified Starches and by-products. It has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of the Starch and its derivatives in India having multilocational manufacturing units at Phagwara (Punjab), Nizamabad (Telangana), Malda (West Bengal) and Gurplah (Himachal Pradesh).The company added a manufacturing facility for Sorbitol, commissioned in Mar.95. To part-finance the Sorbitol Project, in Nov.92, SSCL offered rights (1:2) at a premium of Rs 60 per share.As there is a demand in this sector the company has set up its third unit at Malda (West Bengal). The commercial production commenced on 5th June,2003. The project was financed by PNB as a term loan.The Company commenced production of its third unit at Malda (West Bengal) during 2003-04. Bonus Shares were issued in the ratio of one share for one share held during 2005-06. During 2007, the Company commissioned Gurphal unit 9H.P.) with 150 TPD Maize Grind for manufactur
Read More
The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹256.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹800.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is 15.32 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹200.53 and ₹323 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.48%, 1 Year at 9.66%, 6 Month at 14.70%, 3 Month at -3.19% and 1 Month at -0.26%.
