Summary

Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 TPD by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate facility in 1982.The Company is an Agro-Processing Industry manufacturing starch & its derivatives i.e Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol, Modified Starches and by-products. It has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of the Starch and its derivatives in India having multilocational manufacturing units at Phagwara (Punjab), Nizamabad (Telangana), Malda (West Bengal) and Gurplah (Himachal Pradesh).The company added a manufacturing facility for Sorbitol, commissioned in Mar.95. To part-finance the Sorbitol Project, in Nov.92, SSCL offered rights (1:2) at a premium of Rs 60 per share.As there is a demand in this sector the company has set up its third unit at Malda (West Bengal). The commercial production commenced on 5th June,2003. The project was financed by PNB as a term loan.The Company commenced production of its third unit at Malda (West Bengal) during 2003-04. Bonus Shares were issued in the ratio of one share for one share held during 2005-06. During 2007, the Company commissioned Gurphal unit 9H.P.) with 150 TPD Maize Grind for manufactur

