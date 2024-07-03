iifl-logo-icon 1
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

256.05
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open276.9
  Day's High276.9
  52 Wk High323
  Prev. Close271.3
  Day's Low251
  52 Wk Low 200.53
  Turnover (lac)46.08
  P/E15.32
  Face Value5
  Book Value177.16
  EPS17.65
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)800
  Div. Yield1.48
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

276.9

Prev. Close

271.3

Turnover(Lac.)

46.08

Day's High

276.9

Day's Low

251

52 Week's High

323

52 Week's Low

200.53

Book Value

177.16

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

800

P/E

15.32

EPS

17.65

Divi. Yield

1.48

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 15 Jan, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.12%

Foreign: 6.11%

Indian: 60.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 33.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.62

15.62

15.62

14.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

511.66

468.88

409.17

325.67

Net Worth

527.28

484.5

424.79

340.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

698.53

797.26

700.7

651.71

yoy growth (%)

-12.38

13.78

7.51

15.16

Raw materials

-476.47

-583.7

-483.18

-472.4

As % of sales

68.21

73.21

68.95

72.48

Employee costs

-41.98

-43.3

-41.25

-37.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.26

33.03

36.17

28.13

Depreciation

-17.72

-13.34

-14.71

-11.78

Tax paid

-7.65

0.46

-13.15

-9.15

Working capital

-38.73

34.35

42.51

-8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.38

13.78

7.51

15.16

Op profit growth

13.68

-10.91

25.88

-16.63

EBIT growth

-0.68

-4.68

31.2

-19.66

Net profit growth

-32.49

45.49

21.26

-17.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,375.35

1,446.57

1,158.97

698.78

799.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,375.35

1,446.57

1,158.97

698.78

799.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.69

3.05

3.09

8.07

10.36

View Annually Results

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K K Sardana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aman Setia

Director (Finance) & CFO

M G Sharma

Independent Director

Ranbir Singh Seehra

Chairperson

Manjoo Sardana

Independent Director

Vikas Uppal

Non Executive Director

Shalini chablani

Independent Director

Tarsem Singh Lally

Independent Director

Suresh Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 TPD by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate facility in 1982.The Company is an Agro-Processing Industry manufacturing starch & its derivatives i.e Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol, Modified Starches and by-products. It has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of the Starch and its derivatives in India having multilocational manufacturing units at Phagwara (Punjab), Nizamabad (Telangana), Malda (West Bengal) and Gurplah (Himachal Pradesh).The company added a manufacturing facility for Sorbitol, commissioned in Mar.95. To part-finance the Sorbitol Project, in Nov.92, SSCL offered rights (1:2) at a premium of Rs 60 per share.As there is a demand in this sector the company has set up its third unit at Malda (West Bengal). The commercial production commenced on 5th June,2003. The project was financed by PNB as a term loan.The Company commenced production of its third unit at Malda (West Bengal) during 2003-04. Bonus Shares were issued in the ratio of one share for one share held during 2005-06. During 2007, the Company commissioned Gurphal unit 9H.P.) with 150 TPD Maize Grind for manufactur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹256.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹800.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is 15.32 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹200.53 and ₹323 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.48%, 1 Year at 9.66%, 6 Month at 14.70%, 3 Month at -3.19% and 1 Month at -0.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.33 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 33.55 %

