The Members of

TheSukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited

Phagwara

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS :

OPINION

We have audited the attached standalone financial statements of The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (the Company) as at March 31, 2024, which comprise the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein after referred to as the standalone Ind AS financial Statement). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered AccountantsofIndiatogetherwiththeethicalrequirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were significant in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. The timing of such revenue recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included substantive test check of sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end, copy of orders, customer contracts, sales invoices and recoveries as per sale orders / contracts etc and subsequent to the year end inventory reconciliations. The system of valuation of Finished Goods was also verified and found in order, in consonance with the Accounting Standard(s). Inventory & its Valuation We considered the valuation of Inventories, especially the basic raw material of the entity i.e. Maize, as a key audit matter as the entity is having significant stocks of maize held by entitys various units across India. Our audit procedures with regard to inventories include assessment of the managements inventory control procedures, system of accounting for receipt / issue of material, maintenance of appropriate records for balance of stock on a daily basis and basis of valuation of stock. • Taking into account the installed capacities of various units of company, we have verified that the company duly maintains appropriate raw material inventory levels to ensure continues running of operations at all its units. • The storage system was duly verified and it was observed that Company has proper systems in place for receipt / issue of material with appropriate records being maintained / updated on a daily basis. The inventory was found to be properly stored in warehouses / sheds within each storage location. Further, periodic physical verification of the stocks is also carried out by the management. • We have assessed the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for valuation of stock and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards. There is a proper system of writing off of any shortage on account of dryage or any non-moving / obsolete inventory item etc. • We have been able to conclude that the stocks of raw material are being maintained by the company at reasonable levels having regard to the nature of business of the Company and seasonality involved in the procurement / availability of the raw material. • There were no significant exceptions noted in the systems / procedures.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS :

The Companys Management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in Equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY :

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS :

1. As required by the companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 (the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We enclose in Annexure A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the said order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Statement, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our specific report in Annexure B. vii. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in note to the financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under Rs. (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. e) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year has been in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR Y K SUD & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Reg. No. 000047N Sd/- (Y K SUD) Proprietor Memb. No. 16875 Place : Jalandhar Peer Review Certificate No. 014348 Dated : 29 May, 2024 UDIN : 24016875BKGUCM6284

Annexure A to the Auditors Report :

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that :

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) TheCompanyhasmaintainedproperrecords showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 to 5 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned / renewed working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from bank(s) on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with the bank(s) are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

3. (a) The Company has not made any third party investment or provided any third party guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. However it has advanced unsecured amount of Rs. 7.46 crores to its subsidiaries companies during the year under reference. The total outstanding amount as on the year end was Rs. 64.47 crores. It mainly include Rs. 61.77 Crores receivable from Sukhjit Mega Food Park & Infra Ltd., which is providing some key infrastructure facilities & utilities to the manufacturing unit of the Company at Rehana Jattan, Phagwara. The said amount has been advanced without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence sub- clauses (c), (d), (e) (under clause (iii) of the Order) are not applicable.

(b) The said advances are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no loan to any director including entities in which the directors are interested. So, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of the said loans and advances given, investments made, guarantees & securities given are not applicable to the Company.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under with regard to the deposits accepted from public.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained.

7. (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The Company has disputed Liabilities, not provided as expense in the accounts, comprise of Rs. 36.96 Crores. The amount mainly includes:

- Rs. 28.93 Crores is the disputed Central Excise Duty (excluding penalty & interest) demand raised by the Central Excise Dept. since 01/04/1997 alleging the sale of Maize Starch as that of Modified Starch. The Company has been manufacturing Maize Starch by following the standard Wet Milling Process for the last many decades and the product is sold and accepted by the market as Maize Starch. The product has been repeatedly got tested by the Department from the Central Revenue Laboratory of the Central Excise Deptt. and found Maize Starch against the claim of the Revenue Deptt. So, the company does not foresee any liability to crystallize on this account. The matter is pending with Honble commissioner, Goods & Service Tax, Jalandhar.

- Rs. 2.19 Crores include demand issued by Assistant Commissioner (Hqrs. Prev.), CGST, Commissionerate Shimla for Rs. 1.22 Crores and by Assistant Commissioner, CGST Nizamabad Division for Rs. 0.97 Crores, by alleging one of the companys product (Cattle Feed) to be taxable under GST Act. The matter for Rs. 0.97 Crores is pending for adjudication with the Assistant Commissioner CGST Nizamabad and for Rs. 1.22 Crores is under appeal with Commissioner (Appeals) at Chandigarh as on the date of report. However, it has been proved to the satisfaction of the Deptt. that the product has been sold and used as cattle feed being fully exempt under the relevant chapter of the GST. So, there does not appear any liability to crystalize on this front.

- Rs. 2.81 Crores has been wrongly levied for R&C measures by A.P. Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd., Nizamabad against exemption enjoyed by the unit. The companys petition has been duly admitted by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh on merits and the demand has been stayed accordingly.

- Rs. 3.03 Crores include Rs. 2.51 Crores as the demand raised by the Assessing officer by wrongly disallowing the expense(s) duly allowable u/s 43B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, without appreciating the factual position and balance Rs. 0.52 Crores by disallowing Companys claim for an item against the law settled by the Honble Supreme Court. The company has filed appeals and both the matters are pending before Honble CIT (Appeals).

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Term Loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained and there has been no diversion of any kind. (d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment/ private placement of shares or (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

11. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There was no whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March, 2024. 15. In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. 19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and therearenounspentCSRamountfortheyearrequiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. There has been no qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

FOR Y K SUD & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Reg. No. 000047N Sd/- (Y K SUD) Proprietor Memb. No. 16875 Place : Jalandhar Peer Review Certificate No. 014348 Dated : 29 May, 2024 UDIN : 24016875BKGUCM6284

Annexure B to the Auditors Report :

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records in reasonable details, accurately that fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.