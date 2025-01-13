Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.62
15.62
15.62
14.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.66
468.88
409.17
325.67
Net Worth
527.28
484.5
424.79
340.43
Minority Interest
Debt
312.7
300.78
248.46
244.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.83
35.51
25.29
22.6
Total Liabilities
880.81
820.79
698.54
607.26
Fixed Assets
461.72
449.95
444.59
443.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.34
116.04
104.43
47.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.28
5.21
0
0
Networking Capital
280.11
237.31
137.69
104.55
Inventories
217.76
167.67
96.05
100.85
Inventory Days
52.69
Sundry Debtors
79.37
80.49
66.97
62.39
Debtor Days
32.6
Other Current Assets
91.8
78.39
58.82
40.31
Sundry Creditors
-70.27
-52.98
-46.78
-41.11
Creditor Days
21.48
Other Current Liabilities
-38.55
-36.26
-37.37
-57.89
Cash
15.35
12.28
11.83
11.76
Total Assets
880.8
820.79
698.54
607.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.