Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

259.95
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

698.53

797.26

700.7

651.71

yoy growth (%)

-12.38

13.78

7.51

15.16

Raw materials

-476.47

-583.7

-483.18

-472.4

As % of sales

68.21

73.21

68.95

72.48

Employee costs

-41.98

-43.3

-41.25

-37.84

As % of sales

6.01

5.43

5.88

5.8

Other costs

-115.75

-113.68

-112.76

-91.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.57

14.25

16.09

13.96

Operating profit

64.31

56.56

63.5

50.44

OPM

9.2

7.09

9.06

7.74

Depreciation

-17.72

-13.34

-14.71

-11.78

Interest expense

-20.57

-18.16

-17.53

-12.79

Other income

4.25

7.97

4.93

2.27

Profit before tax

30.26

33.03

36.17

28.13

Taxes

-7.65

0.46

-13.15

-9.15

Tax rate

-25.27

1.41

-36.35

-32.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.61

33.5

23.02

18.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.61

33.5

23.02

18.98

yoy growth (%)

-32.49

45.49

21.26

-17.62

NPM

3.23

4.2

3.28

2.91

