|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
698.53
797.26
700.7
651.71
yoy growth (%)
-12.38
13.78
7.51
15.16
Raw materials
-476.47
-583.7
-483.18
-472.4
As % of sales
68.21
73.21
68.95
72.48
Employee costs
-41.98
-43.3
-41.25
-37.84
As % of sales
6.01
5.43
5.88
5.8
Other costs
-115.75
-113.68
-112.76
-91.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.57
14.25
16.09
13.96
Operating profit
64.31
56.56
63.5
50.44
OPM
9.2
7.09
9.06
7.74
Depreciation
-17.72
-13.34
-14.71
-11.78
Interest expense
-20.57
-18.16
-17.53
-12.79
Other income
4.25
7.97
4.93
2.27
Profit before tax
30.26
33.03
36.17
28.13
Taxes
-7.65
0.46
-13.15
-9.15
Tax rate
-25.27
1.41
-36.35
-32.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.61
33.5
23.02
18.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.61
33.5
23.02
18.98
yoy growth (%)
-32.49
45.49
21.26
-17.62
NPM
3.23
4.2
3.28
2.91
