Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.26
33.03
36.17
28.13
Depreciation
-17.72
-13.34
-14.71
-11.78
Tax paid
-7.65
0.46
-13.15
-9.15
Working capital
-38.73
34.35
42.51
-8
Other operating items
Operating
-33.83
54.5
50.81
-0.8
Capital expenditure
161.88
26.44
12.85
24.18
Free cash flow
128.04
80.94
63.66
23.37
Equity raised
608.94
531.31
463.04
431.55
Investing
-2.18
-14.66
25.35
13.67
Financing
88.71
230.58
154.11
99.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.68
Net in cash
823.51
828.18
706.17
572.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.