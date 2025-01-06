iifl-logo-icon 1
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

256.05
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Sukhjit Starch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.26

33.03

36.17

28.13

Depreciation

-17.72

-13.34

-14.71

-11.78

Tax paid

-7.65

0.46

-13.15

-9.15

Working capital

-38.73

34.35

42.51

-8

Other operating items

Operating

-33.83

54.5

50.81

-0.8

Capital expenditure

161.88

26.44

12.85

24.18

Free cash flow

128.04

80.94

63.66

23.37

Equity raised

608.94

531.31

463.04

431.55

Investing

-2.18

-14.66

25.35

13.67

Financing

88.71

230.58

154.11

99.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.68

Net in cash

823.51

828.18

706.17

572.25

