Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Dividend

246.4
(-1.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:51:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 Jan 202415 Jan 202415 Jan 2024880Interim
The Board of Directors have, in their meeting held today, approved payment of an Interim Dividend @ 80 % i.e. Rs. 8/- (Rs. Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed for 12/01/2024 (Friday). The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date. Further to our intimation no. SSC/VPF/SE/2023-24/39 dt. 03/01/2024 concerning the fixation of record date for payment of Interim Dividend declared in Board Meeting dated 03/01/2024, the Record Date is revised to 15/01/2024 (i.e. Monday) from 12/01/2024 (i.e. Friday). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.01.2024)

