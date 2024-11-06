Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fixation of Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the purpose of Split / sub-division of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held today, has inter-alia fixed 25th October, 2024 (Friday) as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the Split / sub division of Equity Shares of the Company, having face value of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up, into equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot voting, concluded on 28th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024. Split / sub-division of the existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up as may be determined by the Board of Directors. The Trading Window for the dealing in security of the Company has already been closed for all Directors/ officers of the company and designated persons w.e.f. 1st July 2024 and would open 48Hrs. after the announcement of Financial Results. Board approved:- 1. . split / sub-division of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- per share fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- per share 2.Appointment of Sh. Rakesh Chawla as the Sr. Vice President & CFO of the company (in place of the present CFO Sh. M.G. Sharma) with effect from today i.e. 07th August, 2024 for a period of 5 years i.e. upto 06th August, 2029. (As Per BSE Bulletin PDF Dated on 07.08.2024) The Board has inter alia approved - 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 2. split / sub-division of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- per share fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- per share 3.Appointment of Sh. Rakesh Chawla as the Sr. Vice President & CFO of the company (in place of the present CFO Sh. M.G. Sharma) with effect from today i.e. 07th August, 2024 for a period of 5 years i.e. upto 06th August, 2029. The Board has approved the split / sub division of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each and also the necessary amendment in the capital clause of the MOA accordingly (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

The Board at its meeting held today, inter-alia, approved the following:- The request letter received from Ms. Nandini Oberoi (holding 53,812 shares of the Company) for reclassification of her status in the Company from Promoter Group category to Public category shareholder, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and stock exchange(s) or any other statutory approval as may be required. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 16/08/2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / financial year ended 31/03/2024 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any 3. Fix Date of AGM and fix the record date / book closure 4. Appointment / Reappointment of Independent Director(s) The Board at its meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the business as per the outcome letter attached. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board at its meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the business as per the outcome letter attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Appointment of Secretarial and Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Request letters received from Mr. Rohit Grover and Ms. Nandini Oberoi for reclassification of their status in the Company from Promoter Group category to Public category shareholder. 2. Re-appointment of Sh. Kuldip Krishan Sardana as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 01/05/2024 to 30/09/2028 on the expiry of his existing term on 30/04/2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot. For the purpose of item no. 2 above the cut-off date for sending notices for Postal Ballot / E-Voting has been fixed as 22/03/2024 (Friday). Please find enclosed herewith the following:- 1. Approved the request letters received from Mr. Rohit Grover and Ms. Nandini Oberoi for reclassification of their status in the Company from Promoter Group category to Public category shareholder, subject to the necessary approval of stock exchange(s) or any other statutory approvals as may be required. 2. Approved the re-appointment of Sh. Kuldip Krishan Sardana as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 01/05/2024 to 30/09/2028. 3. Approved the re-appointment of Sh. Aman Setia as Vice President (Finance) & Company Secretary of the Company, w.e.f. 01/05/2024 to 30/04/2029 4. Approved the Postal Ballot form / notice and appointed M/s P.S. Rally & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Membership No. 6861, as scrutinizer for conducting and scrutinizing the Postal Ballot / Remote E-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 18th March, 2024 has considered and approved the request letters received from Mr. Rohit Grover and Ms. Nandini Oberoi, seeking reclassification from the Promoter Group category to Public category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of SEBI Listing Regulations subject to the approval of stock exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and NSE Limited and other requisite approvals as may be necessary. As required under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations, a relevant extract of minutes / outcome of the meeting of the Board held today, approving the reclassification requests is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024