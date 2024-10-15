Board approved:- 1. . split / sub-division of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- per share fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- per share. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held today, has inter-alia fixed 25th October, 2024 (Friday) as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the Split / sub division of Equity Shares of the Company, having face value of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up, into equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot voting, concluded on 28th September, 2024. Sub: Face Value Split - Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited (SUKHJITS) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. October 25, 2024. New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from October 25, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 15.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD. (524542) RECORD DATE 25.10.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/10/2024 DR-744/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE450E01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.10.2024) In Continuation to the Exchagne Notice No. 20241016-4 dated October 16, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE450E01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-10-2024 (DR- 744/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.10.2024)