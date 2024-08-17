Summary

Sri Krishna Metcom Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on 31st July 2008. The Company is in the business of processing of non-basmati and basmati rice in India. It is one of the largest processors of non-basmati rice with a milling capacity of 350 Metric tons per day in the State of Jharkhand. The Company processes varieties of rice with the help of state of the art plant and machinery of International Standards i.e. Automatic Ultra Modern State of Art Buhlers Swiss Technology Rice Mill. The Company serves to consumers healthy, hygienic, tasty and nutrient rice.The Company was promoted by Mr. Sudhir Prasad Sahu, Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sahu and Mr. Gyan Prakash Sahu.Sri Krishna started commercial production in November, 2013. Today, It is a processor and supplier of the varieties of rice like Long Grain, Medium Grain, Short Grain, Minicut, Sharbati, Banskati, Swarna, Sonam, Katarni and Sonachur / Govindbhog etc. The non-basmati rice is processed at its processing plant located in the village Bandheya, Piska Nagri, Ranchi in the State of Jharkhand in India. The State of Jharkhand is considered as the Rice Bowl of India producing one of the best qualities of rice.The Company has established an Ultra Modern Highly Automated Continuous Buhlers Swiss Technology Paddy Processing & Rice Milling Plant with a installed capacity of 16 Tones per hour. The Company has established itself as one of the Industry Leader in a short span of time with a storage capacity of 25,000 Metr

