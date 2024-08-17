SectorFMCG
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹67
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.4
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹70
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.63
P/E3.39
EPS20.66
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.23
13.23
13.23
13.23
Preference Capital
2.75
3.98
3.98
3.98
Reserves
160.93
141.16
114.27
88.44
Net Worth
176.91
158.37
131.48
105.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Revenue
542.14
216.47
74.94
0
yoy growth (%)
150.44
188.85
48,34,999.08
0
Raw materials
-452.44
-190.92
-63.31
0
As % of sales
83.45
88.19
84.47
93.16
Employee costs
-11.32
-4.21
-3.74
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
27.48
6.12
1.75
0.05
Depreciation
-6.38
-2.96
-2.96
0
Tax paid
-7.7
-2.03
-0.57
0
Working capital
91.16
9.7
13.12
1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
150.44
188.85
48,34,999.08
0
Op profit growth
282.19
-1,610.76
14,947.78
346.34
EBIT growth
339.36
114.46
6,838.55
-5,185.17
Net profit growth
383.89
248.64
2,616.64
-4,418.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
GYAN PRAKASH SAHU
Additional Director
MANOJ KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Director
YOGESH KUMAR SAHU
Director
MANISH KUMAR MANTRI
Additional Director
RAKHI SAHU
Company Secretary
POOJA JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Baba Agro Food Ltd
Summary
Sri Krishna Metcom Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on 31st July 2008. The Company is in the business of processing of non-basmati and basmati rice in India. It is one of the largest processors of non-basmati rice with a milling capacity of 350 Metric tons per day in the State of Jharkhand. The Company processes varieties of rice with the help of state of the art plant and machinery of International Standards i.e. Automatic Ultra Modern State of Art Buhlers Swiss Technology Rice Mill. The Company serves to consumers healthy, hygienic, tasty and nutrient rice.The Company was promoted by Mr. Sudhir Prasad Sahu, Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sahu and Mr. Gyan Prakash Sahu.Sri Krishna started commercial production in November, 2013. Today, It is a processor and supplier of the varieties of rice like Long Grain, Medium Grain, Short Grain, Minicut, Sharbati, Banskati, Swarna, Sonam, Katarni and Sonachur / Govindbhog etc. The non-basmati rice is processed at its processing plant located in the village Bandheya, Piska Nagri, Ranchi in the State of Jharkhand in India. The State of Jharkhand is considered as the Rice Bowl of India producing one of the best qualities of rice.The Company has established an Ultra Modern Highly Automated Continuous Buhlers Swiss Technology Paddy Processing & Rice Milling Plant with a installed capacity of 16 Tones per hour. The Company has established itself as one of the Industry Leader in a short span of time with a storage capacity of 25,000 Metr
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.