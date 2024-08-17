iifl-logo-icon 1
Baba Agro Food Ltd Share Price

70
(4.48%)
Jan 11, 2021|10:19:53 AM

Baba Agro Food Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

70

Prev. Close

67

Turnover(Lac.)

1.4

Day's High

70

Day's Low

70

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.63

P/E

3.39

EPS

20.66

Divi. Yield

0

Baba Agro Food Ltd Corporate Action

Baba Agro Food Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baba Agro Food Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:15 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 25.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baba Agro Food Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.23

13.23

13.23

13.23

Preference Capital

2.75

3.98

3.98

3.98

Reserves

160.93

141.16

114.27

88.44

Net Worth

176.91

158.37

131.48

105.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013

Revenue

542.14

216.47

74.94

0

yoy growth (%)

150.44

188.85

48,34,999.08

0

Raw materials

-452.44

-190.92

-63.31

0

As % of sales

83.45

88.19

84.47

93.16

Employee costs

-11.32

-4.21

-3.74

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013

Profit before tax

27.48

6.12

1.75

0.05

Depreciation

-6.38

-2.96

-2.96

0

Tax paid

-7.7

-2.03

-0.57

0

Working capital

91.16

9.7

13.12

1.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

150.44

188.85

48,34,999.08

0

Op profit growth

282.19

-1,610.76

14,947.78

346.34

EBIT growth

339.36

114.46

6,838.55

-5,185.17

Net profit growth

383.89

248.64

2,616.64

-4,418.44

Baba Agro Food Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baba Agro Food Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

GYAN PRAKASH SAHU

Additional Director

MANOJ KUMAR CHOUDHARY

Director

YOGESH KUMAR SAHU

Director

MANISH KUMAR MANTRI

Additional Director

RAKHI SAHU

Company Secretary

POOJA JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baba Agro Food Ltd

Summary

Sri Krishna Metcom Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on 31st July 2008. The Company is in the business of processing of non-basmati and basmati rice in India. It is one of the largest processors of non-basmati rice with a milling capacity of 350 Metric tons per day in the State of Jharkhand. The Company processes varieties of rice with the help of state of the art plant and machinery of International Standards i.e. Automatic Ultra Modern State of Art Buhlers Swiss Technology Rice Mill. The Company serves to consumers healthy, hygienic, tasty and nutrient rice.The Company was promoted by Mr. Sudhir Prasad Sahu, Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sahu and Mr. Gyan Prakash Sahu.Sri Krishna started commercial production in November, 2013. Today, It is a processor and supplier of the varieties of rice like Long Grain, Medium Grain, Short Grain, Minicut, Sharbati, Banskati, Swarna, Sonam, Katarni and Sonachur / Govindbhog etc. The non-basmati rice is processed at its processing plant located in the village Bandheya, Piska Nagri, Ranchi in the State of Jharkhand in India. The State of Jharkhand is considered as the Rice Bowl of India producing one of the best qualities of rice.The Company has established an Ultra Modern Highly Automated Continuous Buhlers Swiss Technology Paddy Processing & Rice Milling Plant with a installed capacity of 16 Tones per hour. The Company has established itself as one of the Industry Leader in a short span of time with a storage capacity of 25,000 Metr
