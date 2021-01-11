To,

The Members of

Baba Agro Food Limited

(Formerly known as Sri Krishna Metcom Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Baba Agro Food Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2020, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Uncertainty about Covid 19 pandemic impact on financial position of the company Inventory: Principal audit procedures performed: Determination of net realizable value of inventory at the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company has inventory with the carrying value Rs. 9,937 Lakhs. The inventory is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. • We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of net realizable value of inventory. We considered the value of the inventory of as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the consideration of factors in determination of selling prices such as fluctuation of raw materials prices in the international market and substantial fall into selling prices due to shortage in demands due to Covid 19 pandemic. • Assessing the appropriateness of Company s accounting policy for valuation of stock-in- trade and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards. We considered various factors including the actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year-end and fixed price contracts with customers whose sales orders are on hand. Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. • For the purpose of determination of cost, the Company has considered the prevailing market situation. Based on the above procedures performed, the management s determination of the net realizable value of the inventory as at the year end and comparison with cost for valuation of inventory is considered to be reasonable.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditor s report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to reporting this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company s Management and Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

" Annexure B" to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed impact of pending litigations under note no. 30of standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision as at 31st March, 2020 as required under the applicable Law or Accounting Standards for foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivatives contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For AGRAWAL SHUKLA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration number: 0326151E Pankaj Kumar Agrawal Partner Membership No.062658 Place : Mumbai UDIN: 20062658AAAAAE9925 Date: 27thJuly, 2020

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF Baba Agro Food Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 1, under the "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date) (i) In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) In respect of inventories:

In our opinion, during the year the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and according to explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during the year on such verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence clause iii (a),iii (b) and iii(c) of the Order not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) There are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, and Service Tax, duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2020 on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to financial institutions, banks and Government. The Company does not have any debenture holders.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans raised during the year have been applied for the purpose for which those loans were raised. The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer, including debt instruments.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the

Company s transactions with its related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and

188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to register under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For AGRAWAL SHUKLA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration number: 0326151E Pankaj Kumar Agrawal Partner Membership No.062658 Place : Mumbai UDIN:20062658AAAAAE9925 Date: 27thJuly, 2020

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF Baba Agro Food Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Baba Agro Food Limited("the Company") as of 31st March, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to

Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.