Baba Agro Food Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.23
13.23
13.23
13.23
Preference Capital
2.75
3.98
3.98
3.98
Reserves
160.93
141.16
114.27
88.44
Net Worth
176.91
158.37
131.48
105.65
Minority Interest
Debt
236.79
169.13
155.71
141.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
413.7
327.5
287.19
246.73
Fixed Assets
96.84
80.6
72.02
64.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.42
3.38
2.47
4.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.9
0.7
0.21
Networking Capital
309.14
242.45
211.82
178.07
Inventories
277.52
204.34
178.45
153.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
42.59
46.8
41.82
38.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32
40.84
23.72
18.92
Sundry Creditors
-27.5
-35.57
-18.96
-21.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.47
-13.96
-13.21
-10.39
Cash
1.14
0.16
0.17
0.19
Total Assets
413.69
327.49
287.18
246.75
No Record Found
