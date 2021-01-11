iifl-logo-icon 1
Baba Agro Food Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70
(4.48%)
Jan 11, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013

Revenue

542.14

216.47

74.94

0

yoy growth (%)

150.44

188.85

48,34,999.08

0

Raw materials

-452.44

-190.92

-63.31

0

As % of sales

83.45

88.19

84.47

93.16

Employee costs

-11.32

-4.21

-3.74

0

As % of sales

2.08

1.94

4.99

0

Other costs

-39.6

-11.19

-8.55

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.3

5.17

11.42

294.71

Operating profit

38.76

10.14

-0.67

0

OPM

7.15

4.68

-0.89

-287.87

Depreciation

-6.38

-2.96

-2.96

0

Interest expense

-5.74

-1.44

-1.77

0

Other income

0.85

0.39

7.16

0.05

Profit before tax

27.48

6.12

1.75

0.05

Taxes

-7.7

-2.03

-0.57

0

Tax rate

-28.01

-33.2

-33.06

-15.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.78

4.08

1.17

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.78

4.08

1.17

0.04

yoy growth (%)

383.89

248.64

2,616.64

-4,418.44

NPM

3.64

1.88

1.56

2,785.26

