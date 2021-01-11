Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Revenue
542.14
216.47
74.94
0
yoy growth (%)
150.44
188.85
48,34,999.08
0
Raw materials
-452.44
-190.92
-63.31
0
As % of sales
83.45
88.19
84.47
93.16
Employee costs
-11.32
-4.21
-3.74
0
As % of sales
2.08
1.94
4.99
0
Other costs
-39.6
-11.19
-8.55
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.3
5.17
11.42
294.71
Operating profit
38.76
10.14
-0.67
0
OPM
7.15
4.68
-0.89
-287.87
Depreciation
-6.38
-2.96
-2.96
0
Interest expense
-5.74
-1.44
-1.77
0
Other income
0.85
0.39
7.16
0.05
Profit before tax
27.48
6.12
1.75
0.05
Taxes
-7.7
-2.03
-0.57
0
Tax rate
-28.01
-33.2
-33.06
-15.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.78
4.08
1.17
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.78
4.08
1.17
0.04
yoy growth (%)
383.89
248.64
2,616.64
-4,418.44
NPM
3.64
1.88
1.56
2,785.26
