Baba Agro Food Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
27.48
6.12
1.75
0.05
Depreciation
-6.38
-2.96
-2.96
0
Tax paid
-7.7
-2.03
-0.57
0
Working capital
91.16
9.7
13.12
1.17
Other operating items
Operating
104.55
10.81
11.32
1.21
Capital expenditure
58.53
3.23
18.77
8.35
Free cash flow
163.08
14.04
30.09
9.56
Equity raised
60.86
5.54
9.52
5.79
Investing
1.74
0.07
-0.53
0.93
Financing
87.82
7.72
14.7
3.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
313.51
27.38
53.79
20.22
