Summary

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Sameera Homes Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 08, 2002. The name of Company was changed to Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 11, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Further, Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Private Limited dated April 18, 2023. As a result, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad, Telangana.Mr. S. S. Murthy started within a moderate way development of land into residential layouts and plots, catering to needs of small, medium income group of people with schemes and installment to provide to the land buyers installment-based payment towards purchase of plots of land by the people. Under his leadership, the Company developed number of residential layouts in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the fields of real estate, construction of residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes, townships, and infrastructure works laying and erection of gas pipelines, slurry pipelines etc.., for public sector undertakings, private sector industries.From incorporation till 2013-14, Company has developed several real esta

Read More