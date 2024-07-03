iifl-logo-icon 1
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd Share Price

92
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open96
  • Day's High96
  • 52 Wk High154
  • Prev. Close97
  • Day's Low92
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)8.09
  • P/E10.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

17 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.91

8.43

4.21

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.23

10.34

4.52

1.78

Net Worth

92.14

18.77

8.73

5.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

182.14

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

182.14

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Satya Murthy Shivlenka

Non Executive Director

Kameswari Sivalenka

Independent Director

Devanand Subba Rao Challagulla

Independent Director

Srinivasa Rao Gandla

Independent Director

V.S.E.N.D. Seshasai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Shivprasad Kumrawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd

Summary

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Sameera Homes Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 08, 2002. The name of Company was changed to Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 11, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Further, Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Private Limited dated April 18, 2023. As a result, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad, Telangana.Mr. S. S. Murthy started within a moderate way development of land into residential layouts and plots, catering to needs of small, medium income group of people with schemes and installment to provide to the land buyers installment-based payment towards purchase of plots of land by the people. Under his leadership, the Company developed number of residential layouts in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the fields of real estate, construction of residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes, townships, and infrastructure works laying and erection of gas pipelines, slurry pipelines etc.., for public sector undertakings, private sector industries.From incorporation till 2013-14, Company has developed several real esta
Company FAQs

What is the Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd share price today?

The Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is ₹109.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is 10.78 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is ₹76 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd?

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.16%, 6 Month at 17.58%, 3 Month at -9.51% and 1 Month at 8.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 30.99 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

