SectorFMCG
Open₹96
Prev. Close₹97
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.09
Day's High₹96
Day's Low₹92
52 Week's High₹154
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.57
P/E10.78
EPS9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.91
8.43
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.23
10.34
4.52
1.78
Net Worth
92.14
18.77
8.73
5.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
182.14
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
182.14
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Satya Murthy Shivlenka
Non Executive Director
Kameswari Sivalenka
Independent Director
Devanand Subba Rao Challagulla
Independent Director
Srinivasa Rao Gandla
Independent Director
V.S.E.N.D. Seshasai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Shivprasad Kumrawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd
Summary
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Sameera Homes Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 08, 2002. The name of Company was changed to Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 11, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Further, Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Private Limited dated April 18, 2023. As a result, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad, Telangana.Mr. S. S. Murthy started within a moderate way development of land into residential layouts and plots, catering to needs of small, medium income group of people with schemes and installment to provide to the land buyers installment-based payment towards purchase of plots of land by the people. Under his leadership, the Company developed number of residential layouts in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the fields of real estate, construction of residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes, townships, and infrastructure works laying and erection of gas pipelines, slurry pipelines etc.., for public sector undertakings, private sector industries.From incorporation till 2013-14, Company has developed several real esta
Read More
The Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is ₹109.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is 10.78 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd is ₹76 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.16%, 6 Month at 17.58%, 3 Month at -9.51% and 1 Month at 8.38%.
