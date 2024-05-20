Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 17, 2024. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)