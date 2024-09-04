Approved the Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting convened to be held on 25TH September, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC/OVAM. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)