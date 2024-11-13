Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

To consider bonus Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 26, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 47639200 : 11909800, i.e 47639200 Equity Shares for every 11909800 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

To consider other business matters which is to approve statement of deviation in use of IPO proceeds. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024