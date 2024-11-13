iifl-logo-icon 1
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd Board Meeting

Sameera Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
To consider bonus Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 26, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 47639200 : 11909800, i.e 47639200 Equity Shares for every 11909800 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
To consider other business matters which is to approve statement of deviation in use of IPO proceeds. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
To consider and approved the proposal for takeover of majority (74%) stake / interest in M/s Amar Winaries having manufacturing unit for manufacture of Indian Made Liquor (IML) at Humanabad, Bidar District, Karnataka, with Distillery and bottling licenses with all assets and the proposed takeover is expected to offer strong business opportunities for multiple growth of the company both organic and inorganic way. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 17/04/2024)

