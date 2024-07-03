Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd Summary

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Sameera Homes Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 08, 2002. The name of Company was changed to Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 11, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Further, Sameera Infra Projects Private Limited was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Private Limited dated April 18, 2023. As a result, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sameera Agro And Infra Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 28, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad, Telangana.Mr. S. S. Murthy started within a moderate way development of land into residential layouts and plots, catering to needs of small, medium income group of people with schemes and installment to provide to the land buyers installment-based payment towards purchase of plots of land by the people. Under his leadership, the Company developed number of residential layouts in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is into the fields of real estate, construction of residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes, townships, and infrastructure works laying and erection of gas pipelines, slurry pipelines etc.., for public sector undertakings, private sector industries.From incorporation till 2013-14, Company has developed several real estate projects in and around Hyderabad. From 2014-15 onwards, it shifted to Infrastructure activities, subcontracts of government and private bodies/persons for irrigation works, road works, construction and beautification of walk ways, toll plazas, construction of buildings for government and public sector undertakings, execution of contract works for public works departments of state governments, laying and construction of interior roads across many villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. With a diversified portfolio of real estate projects, it has undertaken customised real estate projects, infrastructure projects, marketing and commercialisation of developed land parcels. Further, as a part of the other business activity from year 2021, Company expanded to processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing and distribution of agricultural commodities of pulses, cereals, grains, such as Urad Dal, Moong Dal, Toor Dal, etc., - peeled and unpeeled, mung dal, black grans, green gram, mung beans, red lentils, yellow dal, split yellow peas etc. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of 34,80,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares aggregating Rs 62.64 Crores.