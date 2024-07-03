iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KSE Ltd Share Price

697.65
(4.85%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open698.65
  • Day's High698.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close665.4
  • Day's Low680
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)35.67
  • P/E13.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value813.56
  • EPS179.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)223.25
  • Div. Yield1.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KSE Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

698.65

Prev. Close

665.4

Turnover(Lac.)

35.67

Day's High

698.65

Day's Low

680

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

813.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

223.25

P/E

13.01

EPS

179.71

Divi. Yield

1.28

KSE Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KSE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KSE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.27%

Foreign: 0.27%

Indian: 23.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 76.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KSE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.64

210.85

219.58

239.89

Net Worth

224.84

214.05

222.78

243.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,670.06

1,543.26

1,428.57

1,304.17

yoy growth (%)

8.21

8.02

9.53

24.53

Raw materials

-1,486.17

-1,252.65

-1,257.88

-1,069.11

As % of sales

88.98

81.16

88.05

81.97

Employee costs

-55.34

-52.98

-53.28

-46.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.12

143

26.08

108.65

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.42

-2.8

-3.52

Tax paid

-2.7

-36.75

-7.18

-39.02

Working capital

12.87

74.95

-11.46

15.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.21

8.02

9.53

24.53

Op profit growth

-92.01

427.94

-75.73

271.95

EBIT growth

-90.29

423.36

-74.86

293.73

Net profit growth

-94.18

497.54

-72.85

325.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KSE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KSE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

P D Anto

Non Executive Director

Marykutty Varghese

Managing Director

M P Jackson

Executive Director

Paul Francis K

Non Executive Director

K C Pyarelal

Non Executive Director

Danesa Raghulal

Independent Director

Verghese C V

Independent Director

Nina Paul

Independent Director

Jose John

Independent Director

Paul Jose

Non Executive Director

Dony A.G.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srividya Damodaran

Non Executive Director

Simi Davis

Non Executive Director

Seema Davis

Non Executive Director

Jose Paul Thailyath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Tom Jose

Non Executive Director

Shaji Puthenpurayil Jacob

Independent Director

KRISHNAN HARIKUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KSE Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1963, KSE Ltd., (formerly known as Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd) was promoted by K L Francis, M C Paul, T O Paul and A P George. The main activities of the Company are Manufacture of ready mixed cattle feed, extraction of oil from oil cakes using solvent extraction method and processing of milk and milk products.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 2.43 cr in May 94, to meet part of the long-term working capital needs. The company markets its cattle feed products under the brand names K S Brand, Jersey and K S Supreme. The major buyers of solvent extracted oil made by KSEL are Hindustan Lever (HLL), Godrej Soaps, Ricco Oil, Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), etc. In 1995-96, the company started marketing refined sunflower expeller oil under KS Supereme brand for domestic consumption. The Company has won the Best Productivity Performance Award for the year 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, instituted by the National Productivity Council, New Delhi in the category of Animal Feed Processing Industry. Further the Company also secured the MKK Nair Kerala State Productivity Award for the Year 1997-98 being second among Medium Scale Industries.The dairy unit at Konikkara near Thrisur commenced operation on January2000 and other unit at Thalayathy near Palani has started processing milk on March2000. A childrens information centre & park was constructed at Irinjalakuda at a cost of Rs.30 lakhs and was opened to public. A sophisticated
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KSE Ltd share price today?

The KSE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of KSE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSE Ltd is ₹223.25 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSE Ltd is 13.01 and 3.00 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSE Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of KSE Ltd?

KSE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.26%, 3 Years at 43.02%, 1 Year at 257.77%, 6 Month at 95.75%, 3 Month at 83.11% and 1 Month at 16.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR KSE Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.