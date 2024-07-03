Summary

Incorporated in 1963, KSE Ltd., (formerly known as Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd) was promoted by K L Francis, M C Paul, T O Paul and A P George. The main activities of the Company are Manufacture of ready mixed cattle feed, extraction of oil from oil cakes using solvent extraction method and processing of milk and milk products.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 2.43 cr in May 94, to meet part of the long-term working capital needs. The company markets its cattle feed products under the brand names K S Brand, Jersey and K S Supreme. The major buyers of solvent extracted oil made by KSEL are Hindustan Lever (HLL), Godrej Soaps, Ricco Oil, Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), etc. In 1995-96, the company started marketing refined sunflower expeller oil under KS Supereme brand for domestic consumption. The Company has won the Best Productivity Performance Award for the year 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, instituted by the National Productivity Council, New Delhi in the category of Animal Feed Processing Industry. Further the Company also secured the MKK Nair Kerala State Productivity Award for the Year 1997-98 being second among Medium Scale Industries.The dairy unit at Konikkara near Thrisur commenced operation on January2000 and other unit at Thalayathy near Palani has started processing milk on March2000. A childrens information centre & park was constructed at Irinjalakuda at a cost of Rs.30 lakhs and was opened to public. A sophisticated

