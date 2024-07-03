SectorFMCG
Open₹698.65
Prev. Close₹665.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.67
Day's High₹698.65
Day's Low₹680
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹813.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)223.25
P/E13.01
EPS179.71
Divi. Yield1.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.64
210.85
219.58
239.89
Net Worth
224.84
214.05
222.78
243.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,670.06
1,543.26
1,428.57
1,304.17
yoy growth (%)
8.21
8.02
9.53
24.53
Raw materials
-1,486.17
-1,252.65
-1,257.88
-1,069.11
As % of sales
88.98
81.16
88.05
81.97
Employee costs
-55.34
-52.98
-53.28
-46.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.12
143
26.08
108.65
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.42
-2.8
-3.52
Tax paid
-2.7
-36.75
-7.18
-39.02
Working capital
12.87
74.95
-11.46
15.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.21
8.02
9.53
24.53
Op profit growth
-92.01
427.94
-75.73
271.95
EBIT growth
-90.29
423.36
-74.86
293.73
Net profit growth
-94.18
497.54
-72.85
325.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
P D Anto
Non Executive Director
Marykutty Varghese
Managing Director
M P Jackson
Executive Director
Paul Francis K
Non Executive Director
K C Pyarelal
Non Executive Director
Danesa Raghulal
Independent Director
Verghese C V
Independent Director
Nina Paul
Independent Director
Jose John
Independent Director
Paul Jose
Non Executive Director
Dony A.G.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srividya Damodaran
Non Executive Director
Simi Davis
Non Executive Director
Seema Davis
Non Executive Director
Jose Paul Thailyath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Tom Jose
Non Executive Director
Shaji Puthenpurayil Jacob
Independent Director
KRISHNAN HARIKUMAR
Reports by KSE Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1963, KSE Ltd., (formerly known as Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd) was promoted by K L Francis, M C Paul, T O Paul and A P George. The main activities of the Company are Manufacture of ready mixed cattle feed, extraction of oil from oil cakes using solvent extraction method and processing of milk and milk products.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 2.43 cr in May 94, to meet part of the long-term working capital needs. The company markets its cattle feed products under the brand names K S Brand, Jersey and K S Supreme. The major buyers of solvent extracted oil made by KSEL are Hindustan Lever (HLL), Godrej Soaps, Ricco Oil, Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), etc. In 1995-96, the company started marketing refined sunflower expeller oil under KS Supereme brand for domestic consumption. The Company has won the Best Productivity Performance Award for the year 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, instituted by the National Productivity Council, New Delhi in the category of Animal Feed Processing Industry. Further the Company also secured the MKK Nair Kerala State Productivity Award for the Year 1997-98 being second among Medium Scale Industries.The dairy unit at Konikkara near Thrisur commenced operation on January2000 and other unit at Thalayathy near Palani has started processing milk on March2000. A childrens information centre & park was constructed at Irinjalakuda at a cost of Rs.30 lakhs and was opened to public. A sophisticated
Read More
The KSE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSE Ltd is ₹223.25 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of KSE Ltd is 13.01 and 3.00 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSE Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
KSE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.26%, 3 Years at 43.02%, 1 Year at 257.77%, 6 Month at 95.75%, 3 Month at 83.11% and 1 Month at 16.28%.
