Recommendation of final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 In terms of Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 17th May 2024, while adopting the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 have recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 30.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year 2023-24. The final dividend will be distributed after the declaration of the dividend in the Annual General Meeting.