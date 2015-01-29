KSE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.64
210.85
219.58
239.89
Net Worth
224.84
214.05
222.78
243.09
Minority Interest
Debt
20.84
18.98
19.09
40.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.93
0.62
1.04
Total Liabilities
246.07
233.96
242.49
284.59
Fixed Assets
48.98
42.55
40.18
26.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.76
66.4
46.62
115.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.03
0.99
0.45
0.39
Networking Capital
145.86
111.24
138.52
134.32
Inventories
155.38
122.46
162.46
169.95
Inventory Days
35.5
40.19
Sundry Debtors
0.88
1.51
1.23
0.38
Debtor Days
0.26
0.08
Other Current Assets
21.81
22.15
13.44
14.74
Sundry Creditors
-7.83
-14.83
-18.59
-19.25
Creditor Days
4.06
4.55
Other Current Liabilities
-24.38
-20.05
-20.02
-31.5
Cash
13.45
12.8
16.7
7.84
Total Assets
246.08
233.98
242.47
284.59
