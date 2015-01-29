iifl-logo-icon 1
KSE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

697.65
(4.85%)
Jan 29, 2015

KSE FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.12

143

26.08

108.65

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.42

-2.8

-3.52

Tax paid

-2.7

-36.75

-7.18

-39.02

Working capital

12.87

74.95

-11.46

15.01

Other operating items

Operating

19.26

178.77

4.63

81.11

Capital expenditure

16.73

1.82

2.95

1.78

Free cash flow

35.99

180.59

7.58

82.89

Equity raised

452.89

270.58

260.52

173.56

Investing

-69.34

50.34

-17.74

48.23

Financing

7.35

48.51

-10.25

22.98

Dividends paid

0

4.8

0

19.2

Net in cash

426.9

554.83

240.11

346.86

