KSE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.12
143
26.08
108.65
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.42
-2.8
-3.52
Tax paid
-2.7
-36.75
-7.18
-39.02
Working capital
12.87
74.95
-11.46
15.01
Other operating items
Operating
19.26
178.77
4.63
81.11
Capital expenditure
16.73
1.82
2.95
1.78
Free cash flow
35.99
180.59
7.58
82.89
Equity raised
452.89
270.58
260.52
173.56
Investing
-69.34
50.34
-17.74
48.23
Financing
7.35
48.51
-10.25
22.98
Dividends paid
0
4.8
0
19.2
Net in cash
426.9
554.83
240.11
346.86
