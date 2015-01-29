iifl-logo-icon 1
KSE Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

697.65
(4.85%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,670.06

1,543.26

1,428.57

1,304.17

yoy growth (%)

8.21

8.02

9.53

24.53

Raw materials

-1,486.17

-1,252.65

-1,257.88

-1,069.11

As % of sales

88.98

81.16

88.05

81.97

Employee costs

-55.34

-52.98

-53.28

-46.77

As % of sales

3.31

3.43

3.72

3.58

Other costs

-117.48

-99.02

-91.15

-80.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.03

6.41

6.38

6.14

Operating profit

11.06

138.6

26.25

108.18

OPM

0.66

8.98

1.83

8.29

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.42

-2.8

-3.52

Interest expense

-1.89

-1.48

-1.52

-1.19

Other income

5.98

8.3

4.16

5.19

Profit before tax

12.12

143

26.08

108.65

Taxes

-2.7

-36.75

-7.18

-39.02

Tax rate

-22.32

-25.7

-27.53

-35.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.42

106.24

18.89

69.62

Exceptional items

-2.85

6.68

0

0

Net profit

6.57

112.93

18.89

69.62

yoy growth (%)

-94.18

497.54

-72.85

325.58

NPM

0.39

7.31

1.32

5.33

