Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,670.06
1,543.26
1,428.57
1,304.17
yoy growth (%)
8.21
8.02
9.53
24.53
Raw materials
-1,486.17
-1,252.65
-1,257.88
-1,069.11
As % of sales
88.98
81.16
88.05
81.97
Employee costs
-55.34
-52.98
-53.28
-46.77
As % of sales
3.31
3.43
3.72
3.58
Other costs
-117.48
-99.02
-91.15
-80.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.03
6.41
6.38
6.14
Operating profit
11.06
138.6
26.25
108.18
OPM
0.66
8.98
1.83
8.29
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.42
-2.8
-3.52
Interest expense
-1.89
-1.48
-1.52
-1.19
Other income
5.98
8.3
4.16
5.19
Profit before tax
12.12
143
26.08
108.65
Taxes
-2.7
-36.75
-7.18
-39.02
Tax rate
-22.32
-25.7
-27.53
-35.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.42
106.24
18.89
69.62
Exceptional items
-2.85
6.68
0
0
Net profit
6.57
112.93
18.89
69.62
yoy growth (%)
-94.18
497.54
-72.85
325.58
NPM
0.39
7.31
1.32
5.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.