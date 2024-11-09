Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

KSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 09th November 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half yearly ended 30th September 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys shares stand closed from 1st October 2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the announcement of the said financial results is made public. The same has been informed to the Directors and Designated employees of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Half yearly ended 30th September 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board at their respective meetings held on Saturday, 09th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.35 p.m. We request you to kindly take the above on records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited financial results for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys shares stand closed from 1st July 2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the announcement of the said financial results is made public. The same has been informed to the Directors and Designated employees of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board at their respective meetings held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

KSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on 17th May 2024 to consider the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a dividend if any. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 will also be considered in the same meeting. The date of AGM and Book closure details will be intimated later. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys shares stand closed from 1st April 2024 and shall re-open 48 hours after the announcement of the said financial results is made public. The same has been informed to the Directors and Designated employees of the Company. Recommendation of final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 In terms of Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 17th May 2024, while adopting the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 have recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 30.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year 2023-24. The final dividend will be distributed after the declaration of the dividend in the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Attaching herewith the financial results after correcting the notes on Page 6. There was a clerical error on point 5 of the notes. it was wrongly mentioned as Rs. 20 instead of Rs. 30, which the Board has recommended as final dividend for the FY 2023-24. Please note that there are no other changes in the financials or impact on the financials due to the change. Request you to kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024