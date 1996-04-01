To

The Members of KSE Limited Irinjalakuda, Kerala-680121.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of KSE Limited (CIN:L15331KL1963PLC002028) ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS financial statements”) which we have signed under reference to this report.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to the matters detailed below. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

a. Note No.22.2 in the Ind AS financial statements: As stated in the note, the classification of trade payables as covered under the Micro, Small& Medium Enterprises, Development (MSMED) Act 2006 and others, is as carried out by the company based on the information available with it.

b. Note No.35.9 in the Ind AS financial statements :The company has stated in this note that it has a system of obtaining confirmations of balances. However, balances in the accounts, except balances with banks and a few trade receivables are subject to confirmation.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process.

Key Audit Matter Description

The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems including automated controls in systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being misstated. The company is using an ERP Solution developed in house and it has yet to be evolved into a full fledged end to end solution, while the system is handling large transaction volumes at multiple locations. During the year company conducted Information Systems audit through qualified professionals and the risks identified were mitigated to a large extent. Some of the risks identified are getting addressed by the company. So the IT systems and controls continues to be as key audit matter.

How the Key Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit

We focused on the unresolved risk areas identified in the information system audit and on system reconciliation controls and system application controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems.

We tested a sample of key controls operating over the information technology in relation to financial accounting and reporting systems, design and operating effectiveness of key controls over user access management and preventive controls designed to enforce segregation of duties. For a selected group of key controls over financial and reporting systems, we independently performed procedures to determine that these controls remained unchanged during the year or were changed following the standard change management process and are not affected by the identified unresolved risks.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including the annexures to Directors Report, Secretarial audit Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report included in the Annual report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and change in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can

arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended by Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2022.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A” to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements- Refer Note 35.3 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 18.1 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

2. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit

log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020("the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For SRIDHAR & CO.

Chartered Accountants (Firm No. 003978S)

Sd/- CA. S. Unnikrishnan, F.C.A. (M. No. 218366) Place: Irinjalakuda Partner Date: 17th May, 2024 UDIN: 24218366BKCMFN5100

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s KSE Limited (CIN:L15331KL1963PLC002028) ("the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10)of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SRIDHAR & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm No. 003978S)

Sd/- CA. S. Unnikrishnan, F.C.A. (M. No. 218366) Place: Irinjalakuda Partner Date: 17th May, 2024 UDIN: 24218366BKCMFN5100

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The software in respect of register of fixed assets is under upgradation.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. The software in respect of register of intangible assets is under upgradation.

b) The fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, and the process of physical verification is to be improved.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)Act,1988(as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. a) We are informed that the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by management are reasonable and adequate in relation to size of the company and the nature of its business. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. According to the information furnished to us no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between the physical stock and the book records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. The company has not granted loan or advances in the nature of loans to any companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Except the loans to employees which are recovered through payroll on a regular basis and interest free advance to employees which are being repaid as stipulated, no other loans have been given by the company. So, clause iii (a) to (f) are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. In respect of deposits accepted by the Company from public, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under, wherever applicable, have been complied with.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules,

2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion, that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations furnished to us and according to our examination of the records of the Company in respect of the Statutory dues:

a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year except in the case of interest on Customs duty of Rs.66.31 Lakhs for the period 2008-09 and 2009-10 provided in the books as per its computation wherein an appeal was pending before Hon High Court of Kerala was dismissed during the year and as on March 31, 2024, no dispute is pending on the interest payable.

There were no other undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of dues of sale tax, income tax, customs duty, goods and service tax, wealth tax, excise duty and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as shown below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates to Amount Rs( in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963 Sales tax Financial year 2000-01 25.40 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) - remanded to Assistant Commissioner (Assessment) ESI Act,1948 Contribution on wages 01-04-1996 to 31-03-2002 2.90 The case is pending at the ESI Court The Integrated Goods And Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax Financial year 2023-2024 13.34 The case is pending before Hon. High court of Kerala.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company verified by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the banks and financial institutions. The

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. company has neither taken any loans nor borrowings from government nor has any dues to debenture holders.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, the company has not availed any term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies, so reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the company.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Com pa ny exa m in ed by us, a ll transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details as required by the applicable Ind AS have been disclosed by the management in Note No. 35.24 of the Notes forming part the Ind AS financial statements.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate in ternalaud it system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March 2024.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b)of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company is not part of any group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they

fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in respect of other than ongoing projects and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso of subsection (5) of section 135of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company does not have any unspent corporate social responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act and at the end of the current financial year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.