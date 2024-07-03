SectorFMCG
Open₹294.1
Prev. Close₹294.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹459.44
Day's High₹294.1
Day's Low₹278.05
52 Week's High₹353.95
52 Week's Low₹179
Book Value₹44.51
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,086.62
P/E38.39
EPS7.65
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.35
22.35
30.45
38.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
428.55
403.3
318.76
249.5
Net Worth
450.9
425.65
349.21
287.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.01
236.64
182.08
171.56
yoy growth (%)
27.62
29.95
6.13
3.75
Raw materials
-125.37
-113.07
-88.8
-92.38
As % of sales
41.51
47.78
48.76
53.84
Employee costs
-17.91
-14.76
-15.11
-13.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.13
49.19
40.86
30.8
Depreciation
-5.5
-5.88
-5.51
-4.35
Tax paid
-14.63
-12.5
-9.06
-8.57
Working capital
18.8
37
3.36
15.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.62
29.95
6.13
3.75
Op profit growth
2.51
100.3
1.46
17.54
EBIT growth
13.01
19.32
32.15
38.71
Net profit growth
13.1
16.56
41.61
54.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
520.33
450.28
421.2
369.82
285.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
520.33
450.28
421.2
369.82
285.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.06
11.21
9.49
5.51
9.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Bimal R Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Viren A Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalaka Ovalekar
Non Executive Director
Jay M Mehta
Independent Director
Chandir G Gidwani
Independent Director
Deepa Misra Harris
Independent Director
M M Srivastava
Whole-time Director
Arjuun Guuha
Independent Director
Pheroze Kersasp Mistry
Reports by ADF Foods Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on August 27, 1990 ADF Foods Ltd (Formerly known American Dry Fruits Limited) went public in Oct.91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house.The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a wide range of canned, bottled and processed vegetables fruits and foods for the export and domestic markets (cap. : 12,600 tpa).Within the country, the company markets pickles and masalas under the brand name Mothers Recipe. The export performance of the company in the ethnic Indian food line is a major contributor to its turnover. It markets its products through American Dry Fruit Stores under the Camel, Aeroplane and Ashoka brands. ADFS has established marketing and sales network over two decades in the US, UK, Germany, west Asia, Singapore, east Asia and Australia.In 1995-96, the company successfully completed the expansion and modernisation of its existing facilites at Nadiad, Gujarat and Nashik, Maharashtra, to manufacture spices and masalas. During the year, the companys Nadiad factory has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9002 certification by BVQI, UK. The company has tied up with a new company in Sep.97 for distribution of its products in the ethnic market as well as for introduction of select products in the mainstream market in UK.During 1999-2000,
Read More
The ADF Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ADF Foods Ltd is ₹3086.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ADF Foods Ltd is 38.39 and 6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ADF Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ADF Foods Ltd is ₹179 and ₹353.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ADF Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.54%, 3 Years at 20.54%, 1 Year at 43.92%, 6 Month at 23.29%, 3 Month at 6.89% and 1 Month at -13.36%.
