ADF Foods Ltd Share Price

280.95
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open294.1
  • Day's High294.1
  • 52 Wk High353.95
  • Prev. Close294.1
  • Day's Low278.05
  • 52 Wk Low 179
  • Turnover (lac)459.44
  • P/E38.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value44.51
  • EPS7.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,086.62
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

ADF Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

294.1

Prev. Close

294.1

Turnover(Lac.)

459.44

Day's High

294.1

Day's Low

278.05

52 Week's High

353.95

52 Week's Low

179

Book Value

44.51

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,086.62

P/E

38.39

EPS

7.65

Divi. Yield

0.42

ADF Foods Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

ADF Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ADF Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.08%

Foreign: 13.08%

Indian: 23.08%

Non-Promoter- 32.48%

Institutions: 32.48%

Non-Institutions: 31.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ADF Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.35

22.35

30.45

38.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

428.55

403.3

318.76

249.5

Net Worth

450.9

425.65

349.21

287.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.01

236.64

182.08

171.56

yoy growth (%)

27.62

29.95

6.13

3.75

Raw materials

-125.37

-113.07

-88.8

-92.38

As % of sales

41.51

47.78

48.76

53.84

Employee costs

-17.91

-14.76

-15.11

-13.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.13

49.19

40.86

30.8

Depreciation

-5.5

-5.88

-5.51

-4.35

Tax paid

-14.63

-12.5

-9.06

-8.57

Working capital

18.8

37

3.36

15.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.62

29.95

6.13

3.75

Op profit growth

2.51

100.3

1.46

17.54

EBIT growth

13.01

19.32

32.15

38.71

Net profit growth

13.1

16.56

41.61

54.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

520.33

450.28

421.2

369.82

285.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

520.33

450.28

421.2

369.82

285.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.06

11.21

9.49

5.51

9.42

ADF Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ADF Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Bimal R Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Viren A Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalaka Ovalekar

Non Executive Director

Jay M Mehta

Independent Director

Chandir G Gidwani

Independent Director

Deepa Misra Harris

Independent Director

M M Srivastava

Whole-time Director

Arjuun Guuha

Independent Director

Pheroze Kersasp Mistry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ADF Foods Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on August 27, 1990 ADF Foods Ltd (Formerly known American Dry Fruits Limited) went public in Oct.91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house.The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a wide range of canned, bottled and processed vegetables fruits and foods for the export and domestic markets (cap. : 12,600 tpa).Within the country, the company markets pickles and masalas under the brand name Mothers Recipe. The export performance of the company in the ethnic Indian food line is a major contributor to its turnover. It markets its products through American Dry Fruit Stores under the Camel, Aeroplane and Ashoka brands. ADFS has established marketing and sales network over two decades in the US, UK, Germany, west Asia, Singapore, east Asia and Australia.In 1995-96, the company successfully completed the expansion and modernisation of its existing facilites at Nadiad, Gujarat and Nashik, Maharashtra, to manufacture spices and masalas. During the year, the companys Nadiad factory has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9002 certification by BVQI, UK. The company has tied up with a new company in Sep.97 for distribution of its products in the ethnic market as well as for introduction of select products in the mainstream market in UK.During 1999-2000,
Company FAQs

What is the ADF Foods Ltd share price today?

The ADF Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of ADF Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ADF Foods Ltd is ₹3086.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ADF Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ADF Foods Ltd is 38.39 and 6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ADF Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ADF Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ADF Foods Ltd is ₹179 and ₹353.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ADF Foods Ltd?

ADF Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.54%, 3 Years at 20.54%, 1 Year at 43.92%, 6 Month at 23.29%, 3 Month at 6.89% and 1 Month at -13.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ADF Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ADF Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.17 %
Institutions - 32.48 %
Public - 31.35 %

