Summary

Incorporated on August 27, 1990 ADF Foods Ltd (Formerly known American Dry Fruits Limited) went public in Oct.91. The company was promoted by Hariram Mewawala, Ramesh Thakkar and Kishore Thakkar. Mewawala has over 60 years of business experience and was instrumental in setting up American Dry Fruits Stores, a government-recognised export house.The company operates in the agro-based industry, manufacturing and processing a wide range of canned, bottled and processed vegetables fruits and foods for the export and domestic markets (cap. : 12,600 tpa).Within the country, the company markets pickles and masalas under the brand name Mothers Recipe. The export performance of the company in the ethnic Indian food line is a major contributor to its turnover. It markets its products through American Dry Fruit Stores under the Camel, Aeroplane and Ashoka brands. ADFS has established marketing and sales network over two decades in the US, UK, Germany, west Asia, Singapore, east Asia and Australia.In 1995-96, the company successfully completed the expansion and modernisation of its existing facilites at Nadiad, Gujarat and Nashik, Maharashtra, to manufacture spices and masalas. During the year, the companys Nadiad factory has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9002 certification by BVQI, UK. The company has tied up with a new company in Sep.97 for distribution of its products in the ethnic market as well as for introduction of select products in the mainstream market in UK.During 1999-2000,

