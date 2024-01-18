Board of Directors of ADF Foods Limited (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 28th October, 2024 has inter alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per share (i.e. 30%) on equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The same will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of declaration of dividend, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners of the Company as on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024 (Record Date), received from the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.