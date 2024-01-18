|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|0.6
|30
|Interim
|Board of Directors of ADF Foods Limited (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 28th October, 2024 has inter alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per share (i.e. 30%) on equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The same will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of declaration of dividend, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners of the Company as on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024 (Record Date), received from the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1.2
|60
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 9th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (60%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 34th AGM of the Company
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.