ADF Foods Ltd Dividend

270.75
(0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:14 PM

ADF Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 20240.630Interim
Board of Directors of ADF Foods Limited (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 28th October, 2024 has inter alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per share (i.e. 30%) on equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The same will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of declaration of dividend, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners of the Company as on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024 (Record Date), received from the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
Dividend9 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 20241.260Final
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 9th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (60%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 34th AGM of the Company

