ADF Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.35
22.35
30.45
38.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
428.55
403.3
318.76
249.5
Net Worth
450.9
425.65
349.21
287.55
Minority Interest
Debt
7.26
1.68
0.06
0.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.07
11.51
9.2
9
Total Liabilities
473.23
438.84
358.47
297.17
Fixed Assets
108.18
96.22
81.45
77.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
171.29
167.82
126.1
86.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.3
1.67
0.89
1.31
Networking Capital
148.76
131.05
95.73
86.44
Inventories
36.47
36.64
35.32
30.42
Inventory Days
42.68
46.92
Sundry Debtors
98.41
88.66
60.92
54.25
Debtor Days
73.62
83.67
Other Current Assets
51.55
35.09
33.18
26.53
Sundry Creditors
-22.2
-16.88
-23.45
-18.65
Creditor Days
28.34
28.76
Other Current Liabilities
-15.47
-12.46
-10.24
-6.11
Cash
41.7
42.08
54.3
45.26
Total Assets
473.23
438.84
358.47
297.18
