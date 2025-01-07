iifl-logo-icon 1
ADF Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

295.75
(5.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.01

236.64

182.08

171.56

yoy growth (%)

27.62

29.95

6.13

3.75

Raw materials

-125.37

-113.07

-88.8

-92.38

As % of sales

41.51

47.78

48.76

53.84

Employee costs

-17.91

-14.76

-15.11

-13.86

As % of sales

5.93

6.24

8.3

8.08

Other costs

-105.42

-56.8

-52.2

-39.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.9

24

28.67

23.16

Operating profit

53.3

51.99

25.95

25.58

OPM

17.64

21.97

14.25

14.9

Depreciation

-5.5

-5.88

-5.51

-4.35

Interest expense

-0.77

-1.15

-1.33

-1.12

Other income

9.1

4.24

21.75

10.7

Profit before tax

56.13

49.19

40.86

30.8

Taxes

-14.63

-12.5

-9.06

-8.57

Tax rate

-26.07

-25.42

-22.18

-27.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

41.49

36.68

31.79

22.22

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.32

0

Net profit

41.49

36.68

31.47

22.22

yoy growth (%)

13.1

16.56

41.61

54.78

NPM

13.73

15.5

17.28

12.95

