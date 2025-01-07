Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.01
236.64
182.08
171.56
yoy growth (%)
27.62
29.95
6.13
3.75
Raw materials
-125.37
-113.07
-88.8
-92.38
As % of sales
41.51
47.78
48.76
53.84
Employee costs
-17.91
-14.76
-15.11
-13.86
As % of sales
5.93
6.24
8.3
8.08
Other costs
-105.42
-56.8
-52.2
-39.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.9
24
28.67
23.16
Operating profit
53.3
51.99
25.95
25.58
OPM
17.64
21.97
14.25
14.9
Depreciation
-5.5
-5.88
-5.51
-4.35
Interest expense
-0.77
-1.15
-1.33
-1.12
Other income
9.1
4.24
21.75
10.7
Profit before tax
56.13
49.19
40.86
30.8
Taxes
-14.63
-12.5
-9.06
-8.57
Tax rate
-26.07
-25.42
-22.18
-27.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
41.49
36.68
31.79
22.22
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.32
0
Net profit
41.49
36.68
31.47
22.22
yoy growth (%)
13.1
16.56
41.61
54.78
NPM
13.73
15.5
17.28
12.95
