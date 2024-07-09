iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ADF Foods Ltd AGM

270.35
(2.62%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:22 PM

ADF Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM1 Aug 20249 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 27th July, 2024 to 1st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 34th AGM and payment of final dividend Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice convening the 34th AGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, 1st August, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Intimation of summary of proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, 1st August, 2024 through VC/ OAVM at 4:00 p.m. (IST) pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

ADF Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ADF Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.