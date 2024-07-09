Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 27th July, 2024 to 1st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 34th AGM and payment of final dividend Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice convening the 34th AGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, 1st August, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Intimation of summary of proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, 1st August, 2024 through VC/ OAVM at 4:00 p.m. (IST) pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)