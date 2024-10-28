ADF FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period; and 2. recommend Final Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, if any. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 9th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (60%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 34th AGM of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 9th May, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 9th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.2/- per share (60%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 34th AGM of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Record Date for the payment of Final Dividend is Friday, 26th July, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Final Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the 34th AGM will be paid within 30 (days) from the date of declaration of Dividend. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 27th July, 2024 to 1st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 34th AGM and payment of final dividend. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Appointment of Statutory Auditor. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Appointment of Independent Director. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Appointment of Senior Management Personnel. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Re- appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)