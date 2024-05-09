To

The Members of

ADF Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements of ADF FOODS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind-AS financial statements)".

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind-AS) and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 the net profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. ese matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Our Response 1. Impairment of Indefinite-lived intangible assets Indefinite-lived intangible assets (Brands) as at March 31, 2024 amount to Rs. 2,132.84 lakh. We have assessed the valuation methodology and challenged managements analysis and assumptions around the key drivers of cash flow forecasts including discount rate, terminal growth rate, royalty rate etc. by comparing them to relevant market data and with the assistant from independent external experts. The impairment assessment must be performed at least annually and involves the determination of the recoverable amount, being the higher of the value-in-use and the fair value less costs to dispose. We assessed the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in the financial statements. We consider this to be a key audit matter because the recoverability assessment of such assets involves complex and subjective estimates and judgements. These estimates and judgements are entrenched with inherent uncertainty as they include assumptions in relation to forecasting revenue growth rates, direct costs, foreign exchange rates, discount rates and future cash flows. 2. Derivative Instruments and Hedge Accounting The Company enters into a high volume of derivative financial instrument contracts to manage its exposure to foreign currency risk. Ensure that the entitys Hedging policy is documented, validated by adequate level of management and those charged with governance, and communicated to all stakeholders within the entity. These contracts gave rise to Derivative Liabilities of Rs.5.44 lakh as at March 31, 2024. These contracts are recorded at fair value and for the majority of them hedge accounting is applied, such that gains and losses arising from fair value changes are deferred in equity and recognised in the Statement of Profit or Loss when hedges mature. e high volume of contracts necessitates a sophisticated system to record and track each contract and calculate the related valuations at each financial reporting date. The valuation of hedging instruments and consideration of hedge effectiveness can involve a significant degree of both complexity and management judgement and are subject to an inherent risk of error. Assess the process and controls to validate hedging requests to ensure that all hedging requests were duly validated by adequate level of management, and are in line with the entitys documented hedging policy. Verify that all derivatives documented in hedging relationships are allocated to a specific hedged risk from their inception. Testing managements controls over derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting. Inspecting, on a sample basis, appropriateness of hedging documentation and contracts. Obtaining confirmation in respect of derivative financial instruments from counterparties. Re-performing the year end valuations of derivative financial instruments and calculations of hedge effectiveness; and We assessed the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind-AS financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind-AS financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind-AS financial statements – Refer Note 38 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements in Note no 56, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements in Note no.56, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) of the Rules as provided under a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during year in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable and the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTW6528

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 9, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in three years. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and discrepancies reported on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets and both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings being initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories carried out at during the year.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans to wholly owned subsidiary company during the year, Details are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount of Loan granted/ provided during the year - wholly owned subsidiary 35.00 Other - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - wholly owned subsidiary Nil Other -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the investments made and terms and conditions of grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, there were no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loan given to wholly owned subsidiary company as principle is repayable on demand along with interest thereon.

(d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days so the question of taking reasonable steps to recover principle and interest does not arise.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no loans or advances in the nature of loan has been granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has granted following loans which are repayable on demand

(Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount of Loans Repayable on Demand (A) 35.00 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 35.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Other -

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not advanced any loans to the persons covered under Section 185 or given any guaranteed securities under section 186 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of Investments made have been complied with by the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any Deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of any of the activities of the Company. us, the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company under the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities as applicable to it; According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities as applicable to it, There were no outstanding, as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 463.54 F.Y.2006-2007 to F.Y.2010-2011 CESTAT 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Nil* F.Y.2009-2010,FY2013-2014, FY 2016- 2017, FY 2019-2020 CIT (Appeal) 3 Goods Service Tax 71.10 FY 2017-2018 and FY 2018-2019 GST

* Net Amount disclosed, Company paid and adjustment made by income tax authorities 474.09 Lakh disclosed in Notes 8 to Ind-AS Standalone Financial Statements.

(viii) There are no instances of any transactions not being recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, clause 3(ix) (c) of Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Hence, the provisions clause 3(x) (a) of Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made preferential allotment of shares during the year. Hence, the clause 3(x) (b) of Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle-blower there were no complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered during the year into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) of Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the during the financial year, hence clause 3(xvii) of Order is not applicable. (xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and are in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a to b) of Order is not applicable.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTW6528

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 9, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 2 (f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of ADF FOODS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. ose Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls System with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of Internal Financial Controls System with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls System with reference to financial statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTW6528

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 9, 2024