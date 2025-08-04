Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.75
2.46
1.87
1.14
Net Worth
5.87
2.58
1.99
1.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,541.55
|56.39
|5,97,160.37
|2,732
|2.09
|15,747
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,277.35
|72.99
|2,19,572.33
|659.23
|1.19
|5,073.96
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
508.85
|67.76
|1,72,088.84
|1,160.16
|0.2
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,785.2
|64.86
|1,39,347.13
|557.1
|1.3
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,249.05
|95.93
|1,27,787.1
|248.49
|2
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghav Somani
Whole Time Director
Priya Somani
Non Executive Director
Kartavya Kumar Chitlangya
Independent Director
Ravikant Gupta
Independent Director
Shweta Bhamare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namita Singh Rathour
Survey No.9/2/1/2 Gavla,
Madhya Pradesh - 454775
Tel: +91 877 032 6514
Website: http://www.sawaliyafood.com
Email: info@sawaliyafood.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
