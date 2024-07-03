iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Foods Ltd Share Price

507.9
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open525
  • Day's High527.3
  • 52 Wk High686.4
  • Prev. Close519.55
  • Day's Low507
  • 52 Wk Low 467
  • Turnover (lac)496.37
  • P/E69.98
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value52.39
  • EPS7.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,819.18
  • Div. Yield0
Hindustan Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

525

Prev. Close

519.55

Turnover(Lac.)

496.37

Day's High

527.3

Day's Low

507

52 Week's High

686.4

52 Week's Low

467

Book Value

52.39

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,819.18

P/E

69.98

EPS

7.43

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Foods Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Hindustan Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Hindustan Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.81%

Non-Promoter- 17.19%

Institutions: 17.19%

Non-Institutions: 18.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.34

22.55

22.55

22.55

Preference Capital

1.7

1.63

1.57

1.51

Reserves

531.15

348.81

284.64

233.9

Net Worth

629.19

372.99

308.76

257.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,386.34

771.89

138.65

37.86

yoy growth (%)

79.6

456.68

266.19

58.75

Raw materials

-1,190.64

-618.69

-78.44

-22.62

As % of sales

85.88

80.15

56.57

59.75

Employee costs

-30.6

-24.22

-7.95

-3.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

50.14

34.63

8.65

0.82

Depreciation

-17.19

-11.28

-1.21

-1.36

Tax paid

-13.66

-11.9

-2.37

-0.16

Working capital

40.46

53.44

5.95

18.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.6

456.68

266.19

58.75

Op profit growth

49.51

453.88

244

29.78

EBIT growth

50.85

357.75

461.13

91.25

Net profit growth

60.45

262.23

842.8

-53.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,754.71

2,598.13

2,040.1

1,407.17

771.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,754.71

2,598.13

2,040.1

1,407.17

771.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.17

4.51

3.69

2.64

1.21

Hindustan Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shashi K Kalathil

Managing Director

Sameer R Kothari

Executive Director

Ganesh Tukaram Argekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hony Vazirani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nikhil Vora

Independent Director

NEERAJ CHANDRA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SARVJIT SINGH BEDI

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

Amruta Adukia

Non Executive Director

Shrinivas V Dempo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Foods Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31st December, 1984 as a Public Limited Company, Hindustan Foods Limited (HFL) is promoted by Shashi K. Kalathil and Shrinivas V Dempo. The Company is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing of FMCG products comprising primarily of home care, personal care, foods & refreshments including fruit juice and aerated juice, packing of tea and job working of shoes.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Nov.87 to set up a food-processing unit at Ponda, Goa, with a capacity of 5000 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.88 and the products were launched all over India only in Dec.88 under the Bonny Mix brand name. Glaxo which had participated in the equity of the company, apart from providing technical and marketing assistance to the company, withdrew their participation in 1992-93. The company was marketing its products under the brand name Bonny Mix, acquired from Glaxo. Due to the withdrawal of Glaxo, the company had a substantial fall in the sales volume, consequent to which, it started making losses. It had to close its operations from Dec.92 which was resumed in Dec.93. In 1994-95, HFL introduced two products - Bonny Meal Rice and Bonny Meal Fruit.The companys products were not well-accepted by the consumers. The weak marketing at the retail level further aggrevated the situation and the consumer off-take was very poor. All these prompted the company to discontinue the production again, in Jul.95. Reference was made to the BIFR, which has replied th
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Foods Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd is ₹5819.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Foods Ltd is 69.98 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Foods Ltd is ₹467 and ₹686.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Foods Ltd?

Hindustan Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.63%, 3 Years at 10.62%, 1 Year at -5.46%, 6 Month at -0.75%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at -9.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.81 %
Institutions - 17.19 %
Public - 18.99 %

