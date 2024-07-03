SectorFMCG
Open₹525
Prev. Close₹519.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹496.37
Day's High₹527.3
Day's Low₹507
52 Week's High₹686.4
52 Week's Low₹467
Book Value₹52.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,819.18
P/E69.98
EPS7.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.34
22.55
22.55
22.55
Preference Capital
1.7
1.63
1.57
1.51
Reserves
531.15
348.81
284.64
233.9
Net Worth
629.19
372.99
308.76
257.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,386.34
771.89
138.65
37.86
yoy growth (%)
79.6
456.68
266.19
58.75
Raw materials
-1,190.64
-618.69
-78.44
-22.62
As % of sales
85.88
80.15
56.57
59.75
Employee costs
-30.6
-24.22
-7.95
-3.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
50.14
34.63
8.65
0.82
Depreciation
-17.19
-11.28
-1.21
-1.36
Tax paid
-13.66
-11.9
-2.37
-0.16
Working capital
40.46
53.44
5.95
18.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.6
456.68
266.19
58.75
Op profit growth
49.51
453.88
244
29.78
EBIT growth
50.85
357.75
461.13
91.25
Net profit growth
60.45
262.23
842.8
-53.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,754.71
2,598.13
2,040.1
1,407.17
771.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,754.71
2,598.13
2,040.1
1,407.17
771.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.17
4.51
3.69
2.64
1.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shashi K Kalathil
Managing Director
Sameer R Kothari
Executive Director
Ganesh Tukaram Argekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hony Vazirani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nikhil Vora
Independent Director
NEERAJ CHANDRA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SARVJIT SINGH BEDI
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
Amruta Adukia
Non Executive Director
Shrinivas V Dempo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Foods Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 31st December, 1984 as a Public Limited Company, Hindustan Foods Limited (HFL) is promoted by Shashi K. Kalathil and Shrinivas V Dempo. The Company is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing of FMCG products comprising primarily of home care, personal care, foods & refreshments including fruit juice and aerated juice, packing of tea and job working of shoes.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Nov.87 to set up a food-processing unit at Ponda, Goa, with a capacity of 5000 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.88 and the products were launched all over India only in Dec.88 under the Bonny Mix brand name. Glaxo which had participated in the equity of the company, apart from providing technical and marketing assistance to the company, withdrew their participation in 1992-93. The company was marketing its products under the brand name Bonny Mix, acquired from Glaxo. Due to the withdrawal of Glaxo, the company had a substantial fall in the sales volume, consequent to which, it started making losses. It had to close its operations from Dec.92 which was resumed in Dec.93. In 1994-95, HFL introduced two products - Bonny Meal Rice and Bonny Meal Fruit.The companys products were not well-accepted by the consumers. The weak marketing at the retail level further aggrevated the situation and the consumer off-take was very poor. All these prompted the company to discontinue the production again, in Jul.95. Reference was made to the BIFR, which has replied th
Read More
The Hindustan Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd is ₹5819.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Foods Ltd is 69.98 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Foods Ltd is ₹467 and ₹686.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.63%, 3 Years at 10.62%, 1 Year at -5.46%, 6 Month at -0.75%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at -9.06%.
