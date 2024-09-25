Hindustan Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.34
22.55
22.55
22.55
Preference Capital
1.7
1.63
1.57
1.51
Reserves
531.15
348.81
284.64
233.9
Net Worth
629.19
372.99
308.76
257.96
Minority Interest
Debt
506.6
345.1
272.03
217.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.05
38.65
36.84
28.85
Total Liabilities
1,169.84
756.74
617.63
504.63
Fixed Assets
598.17
447.07
404.83
360.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
84.12
80.4
6.91
3.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.87
0
9.8
6.83
Networking Capital
475.68
208.96
158.08
75.32
Inventories
401.12
283.2
217.4
169.08
Inventory Days
44.51
Sundry Debtors
100.77
85.33
71.41
49.87
Debtor Days
13.12
Other Current Assets
343.11
160.05
147.13
99.23
Sundry Creditors
-318.49
-281.04
-257.72
-231.49
Creditor Days
60.94
Other Current Liabilities
-50.83
-38.58
-20.14
-11.37
Cash
10
20.31
38.01
58.57
Total Assets
1,169.84
756.74
617.63
504.62
