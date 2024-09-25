iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

500.1
(-1.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.34

22.55

22.55

22.55

Preference Capital

1.7

1.63

1.57

1.51

Reserves

531.15

348.81

284.64

233.9

Net Worth

629.19

372.99

308.76

257.96

Minority Interest

Debt

506.6

345.1

272.03

217.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.05

38.65

36.84

28.85

Total Liabilities

1,169.84

756.74

617.63

504.63

Fixed Assets

598.17

447.07

404.83

360.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

84.12

80.4

6.91

3.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.87

0

9.8

6.83

Networking Capital

475.68

208.96

158.08

75.32

Inventories

401.12

283.2

217.4

169.08

Inventory Days

44.51

Sundry Debtors

100.77

85.33

71.41

49.87

Debtor Days

13.12

Other Current Assets

343.11

160.05

147.13

99.23

Sundry Creditors

-318.49

-281.04

-257.72

-231.49

Creditor Days

60.94

Other Current Liabilities

-50.83

-38.58

-20.14

-11.37

Cash

10

20.31

38.01

58.57

Total Assets

1,169.84

756.74

617.63

504.62

