Hindustan Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
883.2
868.08
730.96
729.15
675.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
883.2
868.08
730.96
729.15
675.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.75
2.86
3.49
1.15
1.62
Total Income
885.95
870.94
734.45
730.3
676.97
Total Expenditure
813.34
795.39
670.4
672.38
621.42
PBIDT
72.61
75.55
64.05
57.92
55.55
Interest
20.77
19.76
17.98
15.09
12.61
PBDT
51.84
55.79
46.06
42.83
42.94
Depreciation
20.05
19.55
18.35
13.84
11.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.85
9.1
7.13
8.79
7.51
Deferred Tax
1.01
-0.11
-2.36
-1.83
-0.96
Reported Profit After Tax
22.93
27.25
22.94
22.03
24.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.93
27.25
22.94
22.03
24.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.93
27.25
22.94
22.03
24.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2
2.38
2.01
1.95
2.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.03
22.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.22
8.7
8.76
7.94
8.22
PBDTM(%)
5.86
6.42
6.3
5.87
6.35
PATM(%)
2.59
3.13
3.13
3.02
3.65
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.