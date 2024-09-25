Hindustan Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
50.14
34.63
8.65
0.82
Depreciation
-17.19
-11.28
-1.21
-1.36
Tax paid
-13.66
-11.9
-2.37
-0.16
Working capital
40.46
53.44
5.95
18.92
Other operating items
Operating
59.73
64.88
11
18.22
Capital expenditure
91.22
242.2
30.83
-6.35
Free cash flow
150.95
307.08
41.83
11.87
Equity raised
364.63
175.76
38.48
19.59
Investing
0
3.18
0
0
Financing
57.51
131.9
28.11
-0.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
573.11
617.93
108.43
30.79
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.