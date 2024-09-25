iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

509.75
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Foods Ltd

Hindustan Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

50.14

34.63

8.65

0.82

Depreciation

-17.19

-11.28

-1.21

-1.36

Tax paid

-13.66

-11.9

-2.37

-0.16

Working capital

40.46

53.44

5.95

18.92

Other operating items

Operating

59.73

64.88

11

18.22

Capital expenditure

91.22

242.2

30.83

-6.35

Free cash flow

150.95

307.08

41.83

11.87

Equity raised

364.63

175.76

38.48

19.59

Investing

0

3.18

0

0

Financing

57.51

131.9

28.11

-0.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

573.11

617.93

108.43

30.79

